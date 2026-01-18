Kwaku Azar warns against allowing accused persons in political campaigns

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has strongly criticised the growing trend of accused persons actively participating in political campaigns, warning that while such actions may be legally permissible, they carry serious moral and democratic implications.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Prof. Asare emphasized that the issue extends beyond legality and directly impacts public trust and accountability in governance.

“Let us be clear from the start. This is not a legal question. The law has already spoken,” he wrote, highlighting that under Ghanaian law, an accused person “remains free until convicted” and may lawfully campaign unless restricted by court orders.

However, he argued that politics must also be evaluated through the ethical and societal messages it conveys.

“When a person facing serious economic or environmental crime charges – corruption, illegal mining, pollution, plunder of public resources – takes centre stage in a political campaign, the message to the public is not subtle. It is loud. It is clear. And it is damaging,” Prof. Asare stated.

He warned that such conduct normalises impunity and undermines the justice system, teaching the public that “charges do not matter” and that “political usefulness is more important than public trust.”

Prof. Asare further cautioned that visible political activity by accused persons risks politicising justice, arguing that “prosecutors stop being neutral officers of the law and start being seen as enemies of a ‘side,’” effectively turning courtrooms into “extensions of campaign platforms.”

The constitutional law lecturer also criticised political candidates who allow accused persons to campaign openly on their behalf, describing it as a sign of weakness in tackling crime.

“You cannot claim to fight corruption with one hand while shaking hands with unresolved allegations with the other,” he said, noting that such associations create perceptions that political allies may receive protection in the future.

Prof. Asare stressed that citizens also share responsibility, warning that public applause for accused persons during campaigns makes society complicit.

“A society that cheers this behaviour becomes complicit in its own disappointment,” he wrote, adding that such tolerance teaches younger generations that “power is a shield and loyalty is a defence.”

He offered what he called “free political advice,” urging accused persons to step back from campaigns and face their charges, calling on citizens to refuse to normalise the practice, and advising candidates to publicly reject such support.

“Yes, campaigning by an accused person may be legal. But in a country struggling with corruption and environmental destruction, restraint is not weakness,” he emphasised.

Prof. Asare also lamented society’s selective tolerance for elite wrongdoing, noting that “the hesitation appears only when the crime wears a suit.”

“It is finished,” he concluded.