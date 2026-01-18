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Cape Coast to go without power for five hours on January 20

  Sun, 18 Jan 2026
Social News Cape Coast to go without power for five hours on January 20
SUN, 18 JAN 2026

The Ghana Grid Company Limited GRIDCo, in partnership with the Electricity Company of Ghana ECG, has announced a planned power outage affecting Cape Coast and adjoining communities on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The scheduled interruption will last five hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and is intended to allow for the completion and commissioning of upgrade works on a 66MVA transformer at the Cape Coast Substation.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the two power utilities explained that the exercise is part of broader efforts to reinforce electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the area.

According to GRIDCo and ECG, the upgrade will significantly enhance the substation’s capacity and improve the stability and reliability of power supply to homes and businesses in Cape Coast and surrounding communities.

The companies assured customers that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the work is completed within the scheduled period, enabling the swift restoration of electricity supply.

They apologised for any inconvenience the planned outage may cause to residents and businesses and reaffirmed their commitment to providing reliable and improved power services nationwide.

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