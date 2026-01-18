Blame, Not Accountability—Khamenei, Trump and the Crisis Iran Cannot Escape

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s claim that Donald Trump is responsible for the “casualties, damages and slander” suffered by Iran during recent protests is not just a deflection of blame; it is a revealing admission of weakness. When a regime that has ruled for more than four decades attributes domestic unrest to a foreign politician, it signals not strength but anxiety. It suggests a leadership unwilling or unable, to confront the real source of its crisis: a profound and growing rupture between the Iranian state and Iranian society.

At a deeper level, this accusation also exposes a leadership strategy that has run its course. For years, the Islamic Republic has relied on a dual narrative of nationalism and religious legitimacy to maintain authority. Yet, when the narrative is reduced to blaming a foreign leader, it exposes cracks in the ideological façade. The message is clear: the regime feels threatened and it seeks to delegitimize internal dissent by making outsiders the scapegoat.

The Old Authoritarian Reflex

At face value, Khamenei’s accusation fits a familiar script. Authoritarian systems often externalize internal dissent, portraying protests as foreign conspiracies rather than organic expressions of grievance. By framing protesters as agents of Trump and “foreign terrorists,” the Iranian leadership seeks to delegitimize popular anger and recast repression as national defence. This rhetorical strategy is not unique to Iran; it is a staple in authoritarian governance, observed in regimes across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Yet this narrative collapses under even modest scrutiny. No US president, past or present, forced Iranian security forces to fire on demonstrators, to detain families seeking bodies or to criminalize dissent. Those decisions were made in Tehran, not Washington. The streets of Tehran, Mashhad and Isfahan are witnessing the consequences of policies implemented by Iran’s own leaders, not the directives of any foreign administration. By attempting to rewrite responsibility, the regime risks further alienating its population and deepening the credibility gap between state and citizen.

Protests That Predate Trump

Blaming Trump also obscures a basic political reality: protests in Iran did not begin with him, nor will they end with him. From the Green Movement of 2009 to the fuel price protests of 2019 and the more recent waves of unrest, Iranians have repeatedly taken to the streets over corruption, economic hardship, political exclusion and social repression.

These are structural problems rooted in the nature of the Islamic Republic itself. Trump may have intensified economic pressure through sanctions, but sanctions do not explain why young Iranians burn images of an 86-year-old supreme leader using cigarettes as a symbol of defiance. That act is not theatre staged for a foreign audience; it is a visceral rejection of authority at home. The symbolism is potent: it conveys both anger and creativity, demonstrating that repression can inspire unexpected forms of resistance. It is a statement that defiance is not contingent on external support but emerges organically from internal grievances.

The Regime’s Contradiction

Khamenei’s rhetoric also reveals an unresolved contradiction in the regime’s self-image. On the one hand, Iran presents itself as a sovereign, resilient power that has survived war, sanctions and isolation. On the other, its highest authority suggests that a single American politician can so deeply penetrate Iranian society that he becomes responsible for domestic bloodshed.

Both cannot be true. If the system is as robust as it claims, it should be capable of absorbing dissent without resorting to conspiracy theories. If it is as fragile as Khamenei’s words imply, then the real threat lies not abroad but within. This contradiction weakens Iran’s position internationally as well. Diplomatically, foreign powers may question whether they are engaging with a confident, self-sufficient state or a government perpetually on the defensive, constantly looking for external scapegoats.

A Politics Without Self-Reflection

The supreme leader’s fixation on Trump further narrows Iran’s political imagination. It reduces complex social unrest to a morality play featuring foreign villains, leaving no room for self-critique or reform. In doing so, it traps the regime in a cycle of repression and denial.

Each protest is met not with introspection but with accusations; each accusation deepens public cynicism. Over time, this corrodes the very legitimacy the leadership claims to defend. Citizens are left to navigate a society where honest expression is criminalized, and legitimate grievances are dismissed as the handiwork of foreign enemies. Such an environment fosters not compliance but resentment, increasing the likelihood of further unrest in a vicious, self-perpetuating cycle.

Regional Awareness, Regional Reluctance

The failure to confront Iran’s internal crisis is mirrored across the Middle East. Saudi leaders and other regional governments are well aware of Iran’s central role in fuelling regional tensions, from proxy warfare and missile programmes to ideological mobilization. The destabilizing effects of Iran’s regional strategy are well documented, including its involvement in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria. These actions have heightened security concerns across the Gulf and have repeatedly drawn regional powers into conflict indirectly.

Yet when the possibility of a decisive US military strike aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime arose, most stopped short of supporting it. Publicly, they emphasized restraint and stability; privately, many acknowledged Iran as a core driver of regional insecurity. The hesitation reflects both caution and calculation, weighing the risks of escalation against the potential benefits of a decisive intervention.

The Logic of Caution

This hesitation is often defended as prudence. A full-scale confrontation with Iran risked retaliation, regional escalation and civilian suffering. These concerns are serious and grounded in experience. The Middle East has paid a heavy price for wars launched with promises of quick solutions, as seen in Iraq and Libya, where initial military interventions produced power vacuums and prolonged chaos.

But caution can also slide into paralysis. By rejecting both war and decisive confrontation, regional actors have effectively accepted a status quo defined by persistent instability, indirect conflict and recurring crises. The absence of clear action allows Iran’s regional influence to continue unimpeded, while civilian populations bear the cost of insecurity and governments struggle to maintain credibility.

The Cost of Doing Nothing

Some argue that a decisive strike years ago might have spared the region prolonged turmoil by dismantling Iran’s capacity to project power. Whether that argument is correct is impossible to prove. What is clear is that restraint has not produced stability either.

Instead, the region has endured a slow-burning conflict that drains economies, weakens states and keeps societies in a permanent state of anxiety. Iran pushes boundaries; rivals issue warnings; external powers oscillate between pressure and retreat. In this environment, the cycle of tension becomes normalized, leaving few incentives for meaningful compromise or reform.

Fear of Precedent

For many Middle Eastern governments, reluctance to support regime change in Iran also reflects self-interest. Endorsing the overthrow of a neighbouring regime by external force risks setting a precedent that could one day be turned inward. For authoritarian or semi-authoritarian governments, the priority is survival, not regional transformation. Stability, even brittle, unjust stability, often feels safer to ruling elites than transformation, even if transformation promises long-term relief.

Yet this calculation carries moral and strategic consequences. By prioritizing self-preservation over decisive action, governments allow a system that represses its population and destabilizes the region to persist. It is a compromise that preserves short-term security but undermines long-term peace.

The Protesters Left Behind

Caught in the middle are Iranian protesters themselves. Khamenei denies their agency by blaming foreign enemies. Regional powers lament Iran’s behaviour while avoiding actions that might fundamentally alter it. The United States oscillates between pressure and retreat, constrained by its own politics and short-term priorities.

In this landscape, the voices of ordinary Iranians are the easiest to sideline. Their suffering is minimized, their courage misrepresented and their demands ignored. Yet they remain the clearest signal of the regime’s vulnerability and the most accurate reflection of the country’s political reality.

Blame Versus Responsibility

Essentially, Khamenei’s accusation against Trump is less about Trump than about accountability. It is an attempt to shift responsibility away from a leadership that has presided over economic decline, political stagnation and social alienation. But accountability cannot be indefinitely outsourced. Neither foreign villains nor regional caution will erase the reality that Iran’s most serious crisis is internal.

Similarly, the Middle East cannot indefinitely manage Iran as a problem to be contained rather than confronted. Avoiding hard choices may reduce immediate risk, but it prolongs long-term instability.

An Uncomfortable Ending

There are no clean options left, only trade-offs between bad and worse. Khamenei’s deflection and the region’s hesitation are two sides of the same failure: a preference for blame and caution over responsibility and courage. Until that changes, the cycle of protest, repression and regional tension will endure, with ordinary citizens bearing the heaviest burden. What remains undeniable is that no external actor, however powerful, can substitute for a regime willing to face its own failures. History shows that ignoring this truth carries costs far beyond rhetoric or geopolitics; it costs human lives, societal cohesion and regional stability.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.