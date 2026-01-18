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NCC requests Ashanti Regional Minister’s intervention on two projects at the Kumasi Cultural Centre

  Sun, 18 Jan 2026
Social News NCC requests Ashanti Regional Minister’s intervention on two projects at the Kumasi Cultural Centre
SUN, 18 JAN 2026

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has appealed to Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, to facilitate the renovation and completion of two critical building projects at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

Mr Wakefield Wisdom Ackuaku, the Executive Director of the NCC, who made the appeal, noted that the Kumasi Cultural Centre currently has two outstanding halls that need completion and renovation.

The projects include the renovation of the “Apatakesie” Hall and the completion of an amphitheatre, both of which are expected to enhance film premieres, host concerts, and inspire creatives through the organisation of workshops.

Mr. Ackuaku made the appeal when he led a team of officials from the NCC and management of the Ashanti Regional Centre for National Culture (CNC) to pay a courtesy call on the Minister at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The visit was to deepen the relationship between the CNC and the RCC as partners in fostering cultural development through good leadership and collaboration.

Additionally, the visit was to formally inform the RCC of the upcoming 75th Anniversary of the Kumasi Cultural Centre in October, this year.

Mr Ackuaku stressed the need for the Minister to facilitate the building projects as part of the major achievements to be realised as the CNC marks its 75th anniversary.

He said the halls when renovated and completed, would serve as additional income-generating facilities while promoting culture and tradition.

Mr Ackuaku appealed to the Regional Minister to form a Planning Committee for the anniversary to ensure its success.

He congratulated the Minister on his appointment and commended his exemplary leadership and great achievements in the region so far.

Dr. Amoakohene pledged to support the NCC and the CNC in all its activities in promoting and preserving culture and tradition in the region.

He also encouraged the CNC to continue to support the organisation of the AshantiFest event this year which was introduced and celebrated last year.

“This year, most of the activities under the AshantiFest would be hosted at the cultural centre,” he said.

The Executive Director of NCC hinted that this year's edition of “December in GH” would be organized in Kumasi by NCC and CNC in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

GNA

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