NPP race: Adutwum is our best bet to return to power – NPP delegates 

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have reiterated their strong endorsement of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, describing him as the party's most formidable candidate to lead it back to power in the 2028 general elections.

The delegates say presenting Dr. Adutwum to Ghanaians would represent the NPP putting its “best foot forward,” given his extensive experience in public service, proven leadership record, and appeal beyond the party's traditional support base.

They believe that among the aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2028 polls, Dr. Adutwum possesses the right mix of competence, character, and vision required to win national elections.

The delegates expressed these opinions when the former Education Minister took his Ashanti Region campaign tour to Afigya Kwabre South and Kwabre East Constituencies.

According to them, Dr. Adutwum's track record as Minister for Education remains one of his strongest assets.

They credit him with providing steady leadership in the education sector, overseeing key policy initiatives, and demonstrating a clear commitment to improving access, quality, and outcomes across all levels of education.

In their view, his performance in that role has given him a strong reputation as a results-oriented leader who understands the needs and aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians.

Beyond his achievements in office, the delegates also highlighted Dr. Adutwum's humility and calm disposition, qualities they say are increasingly important in Ghana's political landscape.

They described him as approachable, respectful, and attentive to the concerns of party members and citizens alike, attributes they believe would resonate well with voters across the country.

The delegates also pointed to what they described as Dr. Adutwum's feasible and forward-looking vision for national development.

They say his ideas on education, human capital development, and economic transformation are practical and achievable, and align with the aspirations of a youthful and growing population.

In their assessment, his vision places emphasis on long-term national progress rather than short-term political gains.

Emphasising that the 2028 general elections will be highly competitive, the delegates stressed the need for the NPP to select a flag bearer with broad national appeal and a proven ability to inspire confidence among floating voters.

They argued that Dr. Adutwum's background, experience, and personal qualities make him best suited to take on that challenge.

The delegates therefore appealed to other party delegates across the country to rally behind Dr. Adutwum in the interest of party unity and electoral success.

They expressed confidence that a collective decision to support his candidature would not only enhance the NPP's prospects of returning to power but also contribute significantly to the development and progress of Ghana.

GNA