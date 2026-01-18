SSNIT Board, Pensioners and the Ownership Question

Boards of Directors are the nerve centers of corporate governance. They determine priorities, set ethical tone, oversee management and, ultimately, decide whether institutions serve their intended beneficiaries or drift into self-preservation. In the case of Ghana’s Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the quality and composition of the board have become central to a growing national concern. Who really controls workers’ pension money? Over the years, SSNIT has been praised for institutional stability and criticized for governance weaknesses, questionable investment decisions and an apparent disconnect from the lived realities of pensioners. Today, with the lowest-paid pensioner taking home barely GHS400 a month while the Trust’s lowest-paid worker earns several multiples of that figure, the governance question can no longer be treated as abstract. At the heart of the debate is the SSNIT board itself --- who sits on it, whom they represent, and whose interests ultimately prevail.

Who Really Owns SSNIT?

SSNIT is not funded by government largesse. It is financed by mandatory contributions from workers and employers over a lifetime of labour. In any meaningful sense, contributors and pensioners are the proprietors of the Trust. Yet ownership in practice has not translated into control in governance. The SSNIT board remains dominated by state appointees and institutional representatives, while contributors and pensioners --- the people whose money is at stake exercise only marginal influence. This governance imbalance has persisted for decades and explains, in part, why pension adequacy, equity and dignity remain unresolved issues.

“Organized Labour”: Powerful Stakeholder or Convenient Proxy?

One of the most frequently invoked justifications for SSNIT’s current board composition is the presence of “organized labour”. But who exactly are they, and how representative are they today? In Ghana, “organized labour” refers primarily to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and affiliated unions. These bodies emerged historically from workers’ self-organization, later receiving statutory recognition and formal roles in national governance structures. They play legitimate and important roles in collective bargaining, labour policy dialogue, and wage negotiations. Their inclusion on the SSNIT board is therefore not accidental, it reflects historical labour-state compromises.

The problem, however, is that organized labour no longer represents the full universe of SSNIT contributors. Today, millions of SSNIT contributors are not unionized. Private-sector professionals, contract workers, service employees and informal-sector contributors have little or no union presence. Younger workers increasingly see unions as distant from their realities. Treating organized labour as a proxy for all contributors is therefore a governance shortcut, not a democratic solution. Organized labour represents institutional labour interests, not the diverse and evolving body of SSNIT contributors. This mismatch raises uncomfortable questions about legitimacy and accountability at the board level.

The Pensioners’ Association: Voice or Symbol?

If active contributors are under-represented, pensioners fare even worse. Pensioners are represented on the SSNIT board through a single nominee of the National Pensioners Association (NPA), a voluntary body with no constitutional or statutory mandate. While the NPA plays an advocacy role, its representativeness is deeply limited.

The NPA does not have universal pensioner membership, is not elected by all pensioners, is more visible in urban centers than rural communities, and lacks transparent, nationwide democratic processes. Most pensioners, especially low-income retirees in rural areas have no relationship with the Association and no say in its leadership. As a result, the lone pensioner representative on the board often functions more as a symbolic presence than a power center. One seat for pensioners on a twelve-member board is not representation; it is tokenism.

Why Do Pensioners Get One Seat --- and Government Many?

This question exposes the philosophical weakness at the core of SSNIT’s governance. SSNIT was designed as a state-managed social insurance scheme, not as a member-owned pension fund. Pensioners were treated as beneficiaries, not owners. That mindset has not evolved sufficiently. Today, government appoints the chair, government nominees form a dominant bloc, and political considerations inevitably influence strategic direction. Yet government does not contribute financially to SSNIT pensions. The money belongs to workers. When the state dominates the board of a contributory pension scheme, contributors become spectators to decisions taken with their own money.

Board Performance over the Years: Stability without Transformation

To be fair, SSNIT has not collapsed. Pensions are paid regularly, and the fund remains operational. These are achievements. But stability is not the same as effectiveness. Over the years, critics have pointed to politically exposed investment decisions, heavy concentration in underperforming real estate assets, weak transparency around actuarial assumptions, persistent questions about executive remuneration and efficiency, and a culture of institutional defensiveness rather than reform. Repeated public controversies, from asset sales to procurement questions have eroded trust, even when no illegality was proven.

The Pension Adequacy Crisis

The governance failure is felt most painfully in pension outcomes. Lowest paid pensioners receive around GHS400 per month, indexation increases barely keep pace with inflation, and healthcare, rent and food costs continue to rise. At the same time, SSNIT’s internal wage structure reflects a different reality --- one that pensioners understandably view as unjust. A pension system that cannot guarantee dignity in old age has failed, no matter how solvent it appears on paper.

What the Experts Are Saying

Pension governance experts consistently emphasize three principles:

Beneficiary control Professional expertise Political insulation

Studies of pension funds globally show that boards dominated by contributors and retirees supported by independent experts perform better, manage risk more prudently and deliver fairer outcomes. SSNIT violates all three principles.

A New Board for a New SSNIT

If reform is to be meaningful, it must begin at the board level.

Proposed SSNIT Board Structure (15 Members)

Contributors and Pensioners (Majority Control -- 8 Seats). Pensioners (4 seats) --- made up of at least one low-income pensioner; at least one woman pensioner; one rural/regional representative, and one retired professional. Chairperson must be a retired person. Active Contributors (4 seats) --- made up of private-sector contributors; informal-sector contributors; young contributors (under 40); and one organized labour representative. Independent Experts (4 Seats): Pension actuary; investment and asset-management expert; insurance and risk-management specialist; and geriatric care / ageing policy expert. All expert members should be non-partisan, serve fixed terms, and declare assets publicly. Government and Employers --- Minority Oversight (3 Seats): One government representative (non-executive); one employers’ representative; and one NPRA observer (non-voting).

Why This Structure Makes Sense

The owners control their fund; Expertise replaces patronage; Government regulates rather than dominates; and, Pension adequacy becomes a core metric of success.

This is not radical. It is modern pension governance.

My Thoughts: Reform Begins With Who Sits at the Table

No amount of pension indexation or public relations can substitute for proper governance. As long as contributors and pensioners remain minorities on their own board, SSNIT will struggle to regain trust. True reform begins with a simple question: who owns the pension fund? Until the answer is reflected in the composition of the SSNIT board, the system will continue to produce stability without justice, and survival without dignity. There can be no effective pension reform if those who depend on the pension remain guests at a table built with their own money.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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