Afenyo Markin leads Minority NPP to Atiwa West MP to commiserate over mother’s passing

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Madam Laurate Korkor Asante, following the death of her mother, Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante.

The delegation visited the family residence at Dzorwulu on Saturday to commiserate with the MP, her father Piesie Kofi Asante, her brother, Nana Asante Bediatuo and other relatives.

Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, whose passing was announced recently, was described as a respected matriarch whose values and guidance left a lasting impact on her family. Her son, Nana Asante Bediatuo, currently serves as Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, underscoring the family’s long standing contribution to public service.

Speaking during the visit, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin conveyed the caucus’s deep sympathies and solidarity with Madam Laurate Korkor Asante and her family, describing the loss as a painful one.

“We stand with our colleague, Hon Laurate Korkor Asante, and her distinguished family in this period of grief. The loss of a mother is irreplaceable, and we pray that the cherished memories of Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante will bring comfort and peace to the family,” he said.

He noted that the visit reflected the spirit of unity and mutual support within Parliament, especially during moments of personal loss.

“We join the family in prayer and reflection, and we ask for divine strength for them as they go through this difficult time,” the Minority Leader added.

The family expressed appreciation for the support and messages of sympathy received from parliamentary colleagues, friends and members of the public since the announcement of the death.