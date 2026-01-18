Introduction: What Is a Hate Crime?

PM Narendra Modi

A hate crime refers to offenses including violence, threats, harassment, intimidation, or property damage motivated by prejudice against a victim’s religion, ethnicity, caste, or other identity. Under international definitions (e.g., the UN’s Rabat Plan of Action), hate crimes encompass both actions and speech that “targets individuals or property because of their social identity.”

In India’s context, hate crimes are often linked to communal tensions, particularly between religious communities such as Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. Analysts also study hate speech corrosive rhetoric that targets minority groups as it can create an enabling environment for violence.

Trends and Patterns during Modi’s Tenure

Rising Hate Speech and Hate Incidents in Recent Years

Multiple independent groups tracking incidents have documented a significant increase in hate speech and hate crimes in the period corresponding to Modi’s third government (2024–25):

A report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) and the Quill Foundation documented 947 hate-related incidents between June 2024 and June 2025, including 602 hate crimes and 345 hate speech events.

Of the documented hate crimes, 174 involved physical violence and 29 resulted in death, with most victims reported as Muslims.

APCR found that 178 of the hate speeches were linked to members or affiliates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including speeches by chief ministers and even by Prime Minister Modi himself.

Another report by the India Hate Lab (a research project of the US-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate) recorded a 13% rise in anti-minority hate speech in India in 2025, with most incidents occurring in states governed by the BJP.

These trends suggest a growth in public expressions of hostility toward minorities especially Muslims and Christians in recent years under the BJP’s political dominance.

Communal Violence and Targeted Attacks

Beyond verbal hate speech, there have been violent mob attacks and lynchings:

Cow Vigilante Violence: Mob attacks in the name of cow protection disproportionately affect Muslim cattle traders and have been documented in many parts of India since 2014.

Lynching of Angel Chakma: In December 2025, a northeastern Indian student, Angel Chakma, was stabbed to death in a racially charged attack in Dehradun, illustrating how ethnic prejudice can intertwine with broader hate crime dynamics.

Such incidents underscore a spectrum of hate-related violence, from economic boycotts and intimidation to fatal assaults.

Political Context and Official Response

Government Narratives

The BJP and Modi government officially reject claims of fostering discrimination. Publicly, they argue that:

Their governance is inclusive and aimed at “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (development for all).

Some government data suggests a decline in major violent crimes overall since 2014.

However, critics point to political rhetoric particularly around issues like illegal immigration or demographic change as messaging that can unintentionally stoke fears and animosities. For example, recent speeches by PM Modi in West Bengal referenced “demographic imbalance” and “infiltration,” narratives that are contentious and politically charged.

Civil Society and Rights Groups’ Criticisms

Human rights organizations and independent researchers argue that:

Hate crimes and hate speech have become more frequent and intense, especially in BJP-ruled states.

Center for the Study of Organized Hate

Extremist organizations aligned with or sympathetic to Hindutva ideology such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are repeatedly implicated in reported incidents.

Hate speech is not merely rhetorical: many incidents are directly linked to offline violence or intimidation of minorities.

These critiques emphasize the role of political climate and leadership tone in shaping social behavior.

Debates and Controversies

Cause vs. Correlation

Scholars and policymakers debate whether the increase in documented hate crimes is due to:

Actual growth in hate incidents,

Better reporting and civil-society documentation, or

Political polarization and media focus on communal issues.

This makes interpreting data complex, especially in the absence of standardized national hate crime statistics.

Free Speech vs. Regulation

There is also debate over legislative responses. Some proposals such as hate speech bills in certain states aim to strengthen punishments to curb communal hatred, but critics argue these laws can be too broad and potentially infringe on free speech.

Conclusion: A Complex and Contested Landscape

Hate crime and communal violence in India under Modi’s government are subjects of intense study and debate. Recent reports indicate an increase in both hate speech and violent incidents, particularly against religious minorities like Muslims and Christians. Independent research, civil rights groups, and international observers highlight these patterns as concerning and politically inflamed.

At the same time, government spokespeople and BJP supporters argue broader law-and-order improvements and contest claims of state-sponsored discrimination. The complexity of India’s diverse society and political climate means these issues will likely remain central to discussions about social cohesion, justice, and democratic governance in the years ahead.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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