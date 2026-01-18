Serwaa Amihere Controversy and Apology: What Happened?

Serwaa Amihere is a well-known Ghanaian broadcast journalist, media personality and lawyer who has worked with major media outlets and built a significant public profile. Over the past few years she has faced multiple controversies two of which sparked particularly strong public reactions and required public responses and apologies.

Viral Intimate Video and Public Apology (2024)

In April 2024, Serwaa Amihere became the centre of a major online scandal after an intimate video allegedly featuring her and a man, identified as Henry Fitz (Henry Amponsah), was leaked and circulated widely on social media.

The video was reportedly recorded about five years earlier and originally kept private.

According to Amihere’s statement, the video was eventually posted online on April 2, 2024, after months of extortion attempts by individuals threatening to release it.

She explained that efforts were made with police involvement to stop the extortionists, but the footage was still published.

In a statement posted on her social media platforms in April 2024, Amihere apologized deeply:

She acknowledged the “embarrassment, disappointment and frustration” the incident caused her family, employers, brands she represents, loved ones, and the general public, and offered sincere apologies to all affected.

The issue also drew legal action, with three people including Henry Amponsah charged by the Ghana Police Service for non-consensual sharing of intimate content and sexual extortion under Ghana’s laws.

Subsequently, EIB Network (GHOne TV), her employer, confirmed that their internal investigation found no misconduct by Serwaa Amihere in the distribution of the video, reinforcing that the controversy stemmed from the leak and extortion, not her actions.

The public reaction was mixed, with many showing sympathy, support, and encouragement for her resilience after the scandal, including some notable Ghanaian personalities praising her response.

“Breeding Ground for Homosexuals” Comment and January 2026 Apology

In January 2026, Serwaa Amihere found herself embroiled in another controversy, this time involving remarks attributed to her in a social media or public exchange about Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon.

According to reports, she was quoted as saying the school was “a breeding ground for homosexuals” a statement that sparked immediate backlash from the school’s leadership and alumni, who described the comment as false, offensive, and harmful.

The management of PRESEC issued a strongly worded statement condemning the remark as:

An unfair generalization that maligned students and the institution’s reputation.

A claim that could stigmatize young people and undermine the school’s legacy of academic excellence, discipline, and Christian values.

In response to the uproar, Serwaa Amihere publicly apologized to the PRESEC community, stating:

“I apologize to everyone who has felt slighted by the comments, especially the PRESEC community and the PRESECANS. I apologize, and I assure you that it won’t happen again.”

Her apology aimed to calm tensions and clarify that it was not her intention to demean students or tarnish the institution’s reputation.

However, reactions varied some saw the apology as responsible and sincere, while others debated whether the original comment was intended as lighthearted school rivalry banter or crossed a line requiring formal redress.

Context and Public Impact

Serwaa Amihere’s experiences highlight how public figures today can be affected by:

Privacy breaches and online content leaks, with personal material shared without consent.

Rapid public reaction to remarks perceived as offensive, especially when tied to sensitive subjects and respected institutions.

The power and responsibility of media personalities in shaping conversations and the importance of clarifying and, if necessary, apologizing when public sentiment is impacted.

Her apologies, both for the viral video aftermath and the PRESEC comment, reflect efforts to take accountability, protect her professional standing, and respect affected communities.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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