Bus overturns on Accra–Kumasi highway, 34 passengers injured

At least 34 people were injured in a road crash involving a passenger bus at Asuboi on the Accra Kumasi Highway in the early hours of Saturday January 17 2026.

The accident involved a KIA Grandbird 34 seater bus which overturned and lay on its side in the middle of the highway, temporarily bringing traffic on the busy corridor to a standstill.

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station received a distress call at about 0255 hours and immediately dispatched a seven member rescue team led by Station Officer II Antwi Forson to assist with emergency operations at the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the driver trapped inside the wreckage while other passengers had already been rescued by first responders and residents in the area. Using extrication equipment, the fire crew successfully freed the driver, who sustained severe injuries in the crash.

The other passengers suffered varying degrees of minor injuries and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment. Health officials confirmed that all the injured were receiving medical care and that no deaths were recorded.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage to parts of the bus, including its front section. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.

After the rescue operation, fire officers cleared the roadway and secured the area to prevent further incidents before leaving the scene at about 0453 hours.