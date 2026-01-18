Food prices will rise by mid-2026 over govt failure to procure fertilisers – Bryan Acheampong warns

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture and NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has cautioned that Ghana could face rising food prices and possible shortages in the coming months due to what he describes as the government’s failure to secure fertiliser ahead of the new farming season.

Addressing party delegates during the final leg of his Greater Accra regional tour on Saturday January 17, Dr Acheampong said current food availability in the country is largely the outcome of interventions rolled out under the NPP government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He warned that without timely fertiliser procurement and sustained support for farmers, food production could decline sharply, posing a serious threat to food security.

Dr Acheampong explained that fertilisers imported in 2024 were largely unused because of poor rainfall, but were later applied when rains came early in 2025, resulting in a bumper harvest.

“There was no rain in 2024, so the fertilisers that were brought in were not used. When the rains came early in 2025, farmers applied them and that led to the bumper harvest. That was part of the NPP’s plan,” he said.

According to him, those fertilisers should have been preserved and planned for use in 2026, but that did not happen.

“Fertilisers should have been saved in 2025 for use in 2026. That was not done. With the current shortage of fertiliser, food prices are likely to rise by mid 2026,” he warned.

Dr Acheampong urged authorities to act swiftly to support farmers, stressing that delays could have far reaching consequences for food affordability and national food security.