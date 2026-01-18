ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Food prices will rise by mid-2026 over govt failure to procure fertilisers – Bryan Acheampong warns

  Sun, 18 Jan 2026
Politics Food prices will rise by mid-2026 over govt failure to procure fertilisers – Bryan Acheampong warns
SUN, 18 JAN 2026

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture and NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has cautioned that Ghana could face rising food prices and possible shortages in the coming months due to what he describes as the government’s failure to secure fertiliser ahead of the new farming season.

Addressing party delegates during the final leg of his Greater Accra regional tour on Saturday January 17, Dr Acheampong said current food availability in the country is largely the outcome of interventions rolled out under the NPP government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He warned that without timely fertiliser procurement and sustained support for farmers, food production could decline sharply, posing a serious threat to food security.

Dr Acheampong explained that fertilisers imported in 2024 were largely unused because of poor rainfall, but were later applied when rains came early in 2025, resulting in a bumper harvest.

“There was no rain in 2024, so the fertilisers that were brought in were not used. When the rains came early in 2025, farmers applied them and that led to the bumper harvest. That was part of the NPP’s plan,” he said.

According to him, those fertilisers should have been preserved and planned for use in 2026, but that did not happen.

“Fertilisers should have been saved in 2025 for use in 2026. That was not done. With the current shortage of fertiliser, food prices are likely to rise by mid 2026,” he warned.

Dr Acheampong urged authorities to act swiftly to support farmers, stressing that delays could have far reaching consequences for food affordability and national food security.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed ...

2 hours ago

Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant U.C.C confirms lecturer and teaching assistant death in tragic accident

2 hours ago

Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power supply Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power sup...

2 hours ago

Prophetess and the lady with her guy Drama in church as Prophetess tells lady to dump boyfriend

2 hours ago

Kenkey thrown into the dustbin by security Korle Bu hospital security guard allegedly dumps kenkey into dustbin after selle...

2 hours ago

‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxines gay allegations ‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxine's ga...

2 hours ago

Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini

3 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls motion to strike out case challenging certain directives Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls' motion to strike out case challenging cert...

3 hours ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments

3 hours ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line