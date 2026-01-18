NDC does not take your votes for granted — Asiedu Nketia tells Ghanaians

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Ghanaians that the party does not take for granted the votes it received in the December 2024 general elections.

He acknowledged the impressive support the NDC garnered in Wenchi during both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Nketia made the remarks while addressing community stakeholders and party supporters at Nkonsia in the Wenchi Constituency as part of his “Thank You” tour of the Bono Region.

The two-day tour, which began in Nkonsia in the Wenchi Municipality, is aimed at engaging community leaders and party supporters to strengthen the NDC's relationship with the people.

He commended the people of Wenchi for their massive support in the 2024 elections and urged them to continue rallying behind the party to help drive development in the area and restore Wenchi to its former glory.

Mr Nketia emphasised that it was the collective responsibility of the people to lift Wenchi back to prominence, noting that although the task may be challenging, they should remain resolute and determined.

He further noted that the government is aware of the poor state of roads in the area and has therefore awarded contracts for the Wenchi–Wa Road, captured the Wenchi–Sampa Road under the “Big Push” initiative, and included the Nsawkaw–Berekum Road.

According to him, the completion of these projects would bring significant transformation and improve connectivity between Wenchi and other parts of the region.

The Member of Parliament for the Wenchi Constituency, Alhaji Haruna Seidu, said the constituency has witnessed remarkable improvement within just one year of the current administration.

The Wenchi Akyeamehene, Nana Damoah Koasane Adusi Poku Kafabaae IV, commended the government for its development initiatives and appealed to the authorities to prioritise youth employment to enhance socio-economic development.

Source: GNA