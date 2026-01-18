‘False and reckless’ — PRESEC rejects ‘homosexual breeding ground’ tag by Serwaa Amihere

The management of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, has strongly condemned comments made by broadcast journalist and lawyer Serwaa Amihere, describing them as false, reckless and deeply offensive.

The comments, which surfaced in a video circulating on social media, showed the GHOne journalist in what appeared to be a light-hearted exchange, teasing old students of PRESEC and suggesting the school is a breeding ground for homosexuality based on how some students carry themselves.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 17, PRESEC’s management rejected the characterisation, stressing that it amounted to an irresponsible generalisation.

The school further described the comments as damaging to its image and harmful to students, noting that such claims undermine its long-standing values.

“Management unequivocally condemns this statement. It is false, reckless, and deeply offensive,” the statement said.

“It constitutes an irresponsible generalisation that maligns our students, undermines the integrity of our institution, and seeks to attach a stigma to a school with a proud legacy of discipline, excellence, and moral formation,” it added.

PRESEC reaffirmed its identity as a Presbyterian mission institution grounded in Christian values and pledged to continue upholding discipline, character development and academic excellence, while protecting the dignity of its students.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere has apologised over the comment in another video, explaining it was a light-hearted high school banter between herself and work colleagues.