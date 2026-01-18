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Auditor-General flags over 3,000 ghost names in GES payroll audit

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Auditor-General flags over 3,000 ghost names in GES payroll audit
SUN, 18 JAN 2026

The Auditor-General has flagged 3,120 ghost names on the payroll of the Ghana Education Service (GES) following a nationwide audit of public sector institutions.

The finding forms part of a broader payroll audit of ministries, departments and agencies, which uncovered thousands of names listed as employees but who could not be physically verified during a headcount exercise.

The audit revealed that a total of 6,263 personnel across various ministries, departments, agencies and local government institutions could not be accounted for, with GES recording the highest number of irregular entries.

In a letter dated January 13 and addressed to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, said the exercise had been completed and significant anomalies identified.

“I have concluded the audit and noted that Six thousand, Two hundred and Sixty-three (6,263) personnel on the payroll could not be accounted for during the headcount and verification exercise,” he stated.

Based on the findings, the Auditor-General directed the immediate removal of all affected names from the mechanised payroll.

“I recommend the immediate deletion of the 6,263 personnel from the payroll,” the letter directed.

Beyond the GES, the audit flagged 587 unaccounted staff at the Ministry of Health, 566 at the Ghana Health Service, and 578 within the Local Government Service, among several other institutions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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