Presby steward’s body missing from Assin Brofoyedur mortuary

Angry family members and mourners of George Kwame Antwi, a deceased steward of the Presbyterian Church at Assin Odumase in the Central Region, were thrown into a state of confusion after discovering that his body was missing from the morgue.

The family had completed all funeral preparations, including cooking arrangements, and payments for undertakers, sound systems, canopies, mattresses, accommodation, and other logistics ahead of the burial.

Antwi, who was 40-years-old at the time of his death in September 2025, was deposited at the Assin Brofoyedur Mortuary for preservation. However, when relatives arrived at the facility to retrieve the body for the final funeral rites scheduled for Saturday, January 17, 2026, mortuary attendants were unable to locate his remains.

The development disrupted the entire funeral programme, despite the arrival of mourners from various parts of the country. It remains unclear when the burial will now take place.

Information gathered by Citi News from the family suggests that Antwi's body was mistakenly swapped with that of a 75-year-old man and was buried by another family about three months ago.

Speaking to Citi News at the family residence, the head of the family, Asare Oduro, said a delegation had been sent to the mortuary to retrieve the body when the family was instead directed to report to the Assin Fosu Police Station.

“Before the team could proceed, we were asked to report to the police station, where we were informed that another family had wrongly buried our relative about three months ago,” he said.

The family is now demanding compensation to cover the cost of funeral preparations and the exhumation of Antwi's remains.

-citinewsroom