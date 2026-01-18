“Ghana is not for sale” — Islamic Scholar issues stern warning to NPP ahead of flagbearer primaries

With tension rising ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries, Ghanaian Islamic scholar Dr. Baafi Abdul-Muhsin has delivered a scathing and uncompromising warning to party delegates and executives, urging them to resist corruption, reject divisive politics, and place Ghana’s national interest above personal gain.

In a strongly worded statement copied to the office of Modern Ghana Online, Dr. Abdul-Muhsin stressed that the choice of an NPP flagbearer is not a mere party affair but a defining national decision that could determine Ghana’s political, economic, and social direction for decades.

He warned that any failure of conscience at this stage would amount to a betrayal of the Ghanaian people.

“Votes must not be sold, and leadership must not be auctioned to the highest bidder,” he declared, cautioning that money-driven politics inevitably breeds corruption, abuse of power, and state capture.

According to him, delegates who trade their votes for cash or favors would be complicit in the destruction of public trust and democratic integrity.

Dr. Abdul-Muhsin launched a fierce attack on candidates who exploit tribal, ethnic, or religious sentiments to gain political advantage, describing such tactics as reckless, dangerous, and unpatriotic.

He warned that leaders who sow division for power pose a direct threat to national unity and the peace Ghana is admired for across the world.

He also criticized aspirants who exhibit desperation for power, emotional instability, arrogance, and a culture of insults and propaganda.

“Leadership is not a shouting match, nor is it built on character assassination,” he said, adding that individuals who rely on hostility and bitterness have no moral authority to govern a nation.

Turning to governance and accountability, the scholar condemned selfish politicians who seek power solely to control state resources, manipulate contracts, or enrich themselves and their allies.

He cautioned against deceptive and unrealistic promises, noting that such lies weaken public confidence and cripple national development.

Dr. Abdul-Muhsin warned that a single reckless choice during the primaries could plunge the country into years of economic hardship, democratic decline, and social instability.

He stressed that Ghana cannot afford regression, insisting that the developmental and democratic gains made over the years must be protected and advanced, not sacrificed on the altar of greed and ambition.

“The future of Ghana is being decided now,” he warned. “This is not the time for cowardice, bribery, or blind loyalty.”

He concluded with a blunt message to delegates: patriotism must outweigh personal benefit, integrity must triumph over inducement, and national interest must come before ambition.

“Ghana is not for sale,” Dr. Abdul-Muhsin declared. “Ghana belongs to all of us.”