Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu: From MASLOC scandal to imminent extradition — How the 10-year jail case began and where it stands now

The long-running legal battle involving former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, has reached a critical stage, nearly eight years after investigations first uncovered widespread financial irregularities during her tenure.

With confirmation from Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, that extradition processes in the United States are nearing completion, attention has returned to how the case began and the path it has taken to this point.

How It All Began

The troubles of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu date back to 2017, when the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) launched investigations into the operations of MASLOC. The probe revealed a pattern of fraudulent disbursements, inflated procurements, and unauthorised financial commitments under her leadership.

EOCO’s findings led to charges that the former MASLOC boss embezzled GH¢3.19 million, deliberately caused a financial loss of GH¢1.97 million to the state, and exposed government to financial obligations amounting to GH¢61.74 million.

The Charges and Alleged Misappropriations

Court proceedings later detailed multiple counts of financial misconduct, including the alleged appropriation of GH¢500,000 of MASLOC funds returned by Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited, and the withdrawal of GH¢1.816 million for a nationwide sensitisation programme that largely never took place.

Investigators also found irregularities in funds meant for victims of the 2013 Kantamanto Market fire, questionable ex-gratia payments to herself and her deputy, and procurement of vehicles and mobile phones at grossly inflated prices without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Trial, Absconding, and Conviction

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was charged and arraigned before court but was later granted permission to travel abroad for medical reasons. She, however, failed to return to Ghana, prompting the court to proceed with the trial in absentia.

In April 2024, she was convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. Her co-accused, Daniel Axim, a former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, was sentenced to five years with hard labour for causing a financial loss of GH¢90 million to the state.

Where the Case Stands Now

After years of evading justice, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu has reportedly been arrested and detained in the United States, paving the way for her return to Ghana.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine disclosed that US authorities are completing final checks, describing the extradition process as being at an advanced stage.

He expressed optimism that the former MASLOC chief will soon be brought back to Ghana to serve her 10-year jail sentence, marking a significant milestone in one of the country’s most high-profile corruption cases.

A Case That Continues to Resonate

The MASLOC case remains a reference point in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, highlighting the consequences of financial mismanagement in public office and the state’s renewed determination to pursue justice—no matter how long it takes or where suspects may flee.