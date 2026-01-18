Afrikicks and Black Lives Matter support youth, communities in Morocco and Africa

Afrikicks and Black Lives Matter have expanded their humanitarian outreach across Africa with a donation initiative at Gfiems Académie in Morocco, reaffirming a shared commitment to youth development, social inclusion, and community upliftment.

The donation exercise was led by Oumarou Idrissa, President and Founder of Afrikicks, in collaboration with D’Zhane Parker of Black Lives Matter.

The initiative provided football equipment, training materials, and groceries to support young players and families connected to the academy, helping to ease daily challenges while promoting discipline and opportunity through sport.

Speaking on the initiative, Oumarou Idrissa said Afrikicks remains committed to reaching underserved children and communities across the continent. “Football gives hope and direction. Through Afrikicks, we want to ensure children, regardless of their background, have the tools to believe in themselves and work toward a better future,” he said. He added that Afrikicks has donated football boots to children in deprived communities across Ghana, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, and other African countries as part of its long-term grassroots outreach.

Beyond sports support, Idrissa noted that Afrikicks, working together with Black Lives Matter, has also invested in basic community needs. According to him, the organizations have provided boreholes for communities in Ghana, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, improving access to clean and safe drinking water. In addition, food and grocery items have been distributed to vulnerable families to help address immediate household needs. “Access to water and food is dignity. These interventions are about health, survival, and improving quality of life,” he stated.

D’Zhane Parker emphasized that the collaboration reflects Black Lives Matter’s global solidarity with marginalized communities. “This partnership shows that real impact comes from listening to communities and responding to their most urgent needs, whether through clean water, food support, or opportunities for young people through sport,” Parker said.

Also speaking on the initiative, Yolonda Ezell of Afrikicks highlighted the importance of partnerships that deliver direct benefits at the grassroots level, noting that working with Gfiems Académie and communities across Africa demonstrates how sport and social responsibility can create lasting change.

Officials of Gfiems Académie expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as timely and motivating for the players. They said the donation would enhance training conditions, boost morale, and inspire the students to remain committed to both education and football development.

The Morocco outreach forms part of Afrikicks’ broader Africa-wide humanitarian efforts, carried out in partnership with Black Lives Matter, underscoring how international collaboration can positively transform lives through sport, access to clean water, and essential community support.