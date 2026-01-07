SSNIT’s SONA: A Moment of Truth for Ghana’s Pensioners

Tomorrow, Thursday, January 8, 2026 must not be treated as just another event on SSNIT’s calendar. For Ghana’s pensioners, it is a moment of truth. At the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will present its State of the Nation Address (SONA), including the much-anticipated announcement of pension indexation and any new welfare packages. For retirees across the country, this is not about ceremony or speeches. It is about whether the system they faithfully paid into will finally respond to their lived realities, or continue to fall short.

Indexation Must Reflect Reality, Not Statistics

For years, pension adjustments have been largely pegged to inflation. While inflation matters, it tells only part of the story. Pensioners do not live on inflation figures; they live on food, medicine, shelter and transportation. Medical bills alone consume a disproportionate share of pension income. Rent, utilities and basic nutrition have become increasingly unaffordable. Any indexation formula that ignores these realities is fundamentally flawed. Pensioners are therefore justified in demanding that SSNIT moves beyond inflation and adopts a more humane, realistic and comprehensive approach to pension adjustments.

Transparency Is Not Optional --- It Is a Right

One of the most persistent grievances among pensioners is the lack of transparency in pension calculations. Contributors deserve to know how their pensions are computed and how annual adjustments are determined. Opacity breeds mistrust. SSNIT must publish and explain, in plain language, the formulas it uses. Pensioners are not financial illiterates, and they should not be treated as such. Transparency is not a favour, it is a right.

Pensioners Are Suffering, and the Evidence Is Everywhere

It is no longer acceptable to pretend that pensioners are coping. Many are not. Across the country, retirees battle poor housing conditions, inadequate nutrition and the inability to afford basic medication. This is a moral failure. After decades of service and contribution, pensioners should not be forced to choose between buying medicine and eating properly. A society is judged by how it treats its elderly, and on this score, Ghana is falling short. SSNIT must therefore go beyond indexation and announce concrete support packages targeted at healthcare, housing and welfare.

From Promises to Action: Pension Reform Cannot Wait

President John Dramani Mahama has spoken about pension reforms and the introduction of a 13-month pension. These statements have raised expectations, and rightly so. Now is the time to move from promise to process. Clear timelines must be announced, and implementation frameworks initiated. Pensioners cannot survive on hope alone. Reform delayed is reform denied.

Unpaid Tier-2 Benefits and Government Arrears Are Unacceptable

The credibility of the pension system is further undermined by unresolved payment issues. Government is reportedly in arrears to SSNIT to the tune of GH¢3 billion. Even more troubling, some pensioners have not received their Tier-2 benefits for over three years. This situation is indefensible. Pension contributions are not voluntary donations; they are deferred wages. Delaying payment is a violation of trust and a denial of dignity.

Why a Pension Ombudsman Is No Longer Optional

Pensioners need protection. The call for an independent Pension Ombudsman is urgent and non-negotiable. Retirees require a neutral, accessible institution to resolve disputes without fear, delay or institutional resistance. Additionally, SSNIT must be subjected to regular parliamentary scrutiny. Periodic appearances before the Public Accounts Committee should be mandatory, not exceptional.

SSNIT Must Remember Who Owns the Trust

SSNIT exists because of contributors and pensioners. They are not outsiders. They are not inconveniences. They are the proprietors of the Trust. Any perception that institutional attention is skewed towards internal interests at the expense of beneficiaries must be confronted and corrected. SSNIT’s primary duty is to those who paid into the system, not to its bureaucracy.

SONA Must Be a Listening Platform, Not a Ritual

The SSNIT SONA must not be reduced to a public relations exercise. Pension associations, individual pensioners and other stakeholders must be given meaningful opportunities to make submissions and influence outcomes. Dialogue must replace tokenism. Engagement must replace formality. January 8 Is a Test of National Conscience. January 8, 2026 will reveal much about Ghana’s commitment to social justice. It will show whether pensioners are truly valued, or merely remembered during speeches. SSNIT has a rare opportunity to reset its relationship with pensioners. The nation is watching. Pensioners are waiting. History will judge the choices made on this day.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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