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Ato Forson’s strong first year performance not new or magic — Dr. Zaato

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and Political Scientist Dr. Joshua Zaato
WED, 07 JAN 2026 5
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson[left] and Political Scientist Dr. Joshua Zaato

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has cautioned Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson against complacency.

He argued that strong first-year performances by finance ministers are neither new nor exceptional.

According to the policy analyst, historical trends show that nearly all finance ministers since 2000 have recorded impressive results in their first year, largely due to favourable early policy conditions rather than extraordinary competence.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, January 7, Dr. Zaato acknowledged the recent positive economic indicators, including declining inflation and fuel prices, but stressed that such gains should be viewed with caution.

“Every finance minister in Ghana since 2000 has had an almost excellent first year. So whatever gains we are seeing again is not new or magic. It always starts in the first year, and by the third or fourth year, we see the true strength and nature of a finance minister,” Dr. Zaato noted.

He further advised Dr. Ato Forson to ignore what he described as “early sycophants” and instead focus on consolidating the current gains to ensure long-term economic stability.

On the overall performance of the John Dramani Mahama’s administration over the past year, Dr. Zaato rated him 60%, citing reduced inflation, stable currency and reduced fuel prices.

On the economy, I will give the President and the economic management team a high 60 because the indicators are good—fuel prices have come down and inflation has reduced,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 1/7/2026 9:45:23 PM

So, what's your argument? It's not new or magic, so he shouldn't be happy? I read the whole article, but I couldn't grasp the significance of what you mean.

Comments5
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