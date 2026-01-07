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One year in office: ‘I will rate Mahama’s performance 60%’ — Dr. Zaato

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines One year in office: ‘I will rate Mahama’s performance 60%’ — Dr. Zaato
WED, 07 JAN 2026 1

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has rated President John Dramani Mahama’s performance in his first year in office at 60 per cent, citing improvements in key economic indicators.

Dr. Zaato attributed the rating to falling inflation, a relatively stable currency, reduced fuel prices and overall economic performance under the Mahama administration.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, January 7, to mark one year since President Mahama assumed office, the political scientist, however, cautioned against over-celebration, noting that strong economic performance in the first year is not unusual for governments in Ghana.

“On the economy, I will give the President and the economic management team a high 60 because the indicators are good—fuel prices have come down and inflation has reduced,” he said.

Dr. Zaato urged Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to remain focused and avoid complacency because early praise can be misleading.

“Almost every finance minister since 2000 has had a very good first year, but by the third and fourth years, we begin to see the true strength and nature of the minister,” he stressed.

The policy analyst stressed that sustaining the gains over the medium term would be the real test of the government’s economic management.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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KWAMENA | 1/8/2026 8:27:47 AM

BU SACKING WORKERS OR NOT PAYING NURSES TEACHERS AND CONTRACTERS GOD HAVE MERCY UPON GHANAIAN IGNORANCE

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