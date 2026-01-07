NPP flagbearer race: ‘2024 election results not Bawumia’s true measure’ — Dr. Amin Adams

The Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, has dismissed claims that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s loss in the 2024 general elections makes him unsuitable to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) again.

Dr. Bawumia, who was the NPP’s presidential candidate in 2024, lost the election to President John Dramani Mahama by a margin of about 1.7 million votes, a result some critics within the party say weakens his chances ahead of the 2028 polls.

However, speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Wednesday, January 7, Dr. Amin Adams argued that the election outcome must be assessed within the context of the political and economic climate at the time.

“The environment in 2024 was so toxic and hostile because we were recovering from a global crisis, and some very difficult decisions had to be taken under the IMF programme,” he said.

The former Finance Minister said Dr. Bawumia’s 42 per cent performance represented his electoral “floor” rather than his full potential, noting that future elections would be fought under different conditions.

“Despite all the anger against our government at the time, 42 per cent of voters still trusted Dr. Bawumia, and we are yet to see his electoral ceiling in a less hostile environment,” he added.

Dr. Amin Adams stressed that by 2028, voters would better appreciate the decisions taken by the NPP administration and compare that with the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC). performance.

The opposition party is preparing for its flagbearer election on January 31, as part of plans to rebuild and recapture power from the NDC.

Five aspirants; former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, are contesting to lead the party into the next election cycle.