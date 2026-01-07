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Constitution Day: ‘Ghana’s democracy thrives when we all exercise it’ — Afenyo-Markin

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
WED, 07 JAN 2026
Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged all Ghanaians to actively participate in protecting and sustaining the country’s democracy.

The lawmaker said democracy’s strength lies in its daily practice, not merely in elections, constitutional amendments, or formal structures.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, January 7, during the Constitution Day commemoration, he cautioned that the true test of Ghana’s democratic system is whether those in power respect democratic discipline.

“All it is the practice of democracy that strengthens democracy. Democracy does not become strong simply because it exists on paper. It becomes strong because it is exercised properly and consistently,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin called on institutions across society to play their part in protecting democratic norms, highlighting the need for independent oversight, accountability, and civic engagement.

“This moment calls not only on political actors, but on all pillars of our democracy. We are all involved in building our Motherland and sustaining its democracy. We need a media that is courageous, free and fair.

“We need faith institutions that model integrity and elevate national unity. We need civil society to remain a sanctuary of truth, free inquiry and intellectual honesty. We need citizens who are active participants in our democracy, not passive spectators,” he stressed.

The country adopted its current 1992 Constitution on January 7, 1993, marking the return to democratic rule and the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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