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Wed, 07 Jan 2026 Tragedy

V/R: Forestry Officer killed in Kalakpa forest shooting

By Evans Attah Akangla
V/R: Forestry Officer killed in Kalakpa forest shooting

A forestry officer was fatally shot by a poacher in the Kalakpa Forest at Abutia yesterday, sending shockwaves through the community.

Raphael Ganyo, a dedicated staff member of the Kalakpa forest reserve, was killed on the spot after encountering with a poacher, who was suspected to have engaged in illegal hunting activities in the protected area.

According to eyewitnesses, Raphael Ganyo spotted a poacher engaging in illegal activities in the forest and quickly alerted his colleagues for backup. Tragically, before they could arrive, the poacher fired a shot, hitting Raphael and killing him instantly.

The killing of Raphael Ganyo underscores the risks conservation officers take to safeguard Ghana's natural resources. The forestry commission is determined to boost its efforts to combat poaching and protect its staff.

Ganyo's tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving wildlife and supporting conservation efforts. His sacrifice will not be in vain as the commission pushes forward with its mission.

Mr. John Parker Atinga the Park Manager at Kalakpa Forest was unavailable for comment when this reporter contacted him, as he was attending a staff meeting with national leadership at Abutia Kloe in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

Meanwhile, speaking to a group of individuals wearing red headbands at the Ho Teaching Hospital, they claimed to have come from Mafi in the Central Tongu District but worked at the Kalakpa Forest. They said it was disclosed to them that the victim had gone on an operation in the forest to chase some chainsaw operators before he was hit by a bullet from an unknown source, which led to his death.

They further noted that they were heading to the forest at Abutia to gather more details about the incident. The deceased's body has since been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital Morgue.

More Detail Soon...

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

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