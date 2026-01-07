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Wed, 07 Jan 2026 Regional News

GACL CEO, 25-member delegation inspect Bolgatanga Airport site as Alagumgube group’s efforts earn commendation

By Herman Kwame Kumatsey II Contributor
GACL CEO, 25-member delegation inspect Bolgatanga Airport site as Alagumgube group’s efforts earn commendation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), accompanied by 25 board members, has paid an inspection visit to Bolgatanga to assess the proposed airport site, renewing optimism over the commencement of the long-awaited project.

The visit enabled the delegation to examine the current condition of the site and interact with key local stakeholders who have sustained access to the area over the years. Prominent among them is The Alagumgube Group, founded by Gabriel Agambila, which has undertaken several critical interventions using its own resources to support the project.

Speaking during the visit, Gabriel Agambila disclosed that the group graded the runway entirely with its own funds, stressing that the action was motivated by commitment to regional development rather than any expectation of compensation.

“This airport is very important to our people. We did not wait for funding before acting. We used our own resources to grade the runway because access had to be maintained,” Agambila said.

He further revealed that a philanthropic son of the region single-handedly paid for the cadastral plan, a vital legal requirement for the airport project to progress.

“Someone from this region took it upon himself to fully fund the cadastral plan. That shows how much the people believe in this project and what it means for our future,” he stated.

Agambila also explained that for the past three years, the Alagumgube Group has consistently filled washed-out culverts leading to the runway to ensure accessibility, especially during the rainy season.

“Every year, the rains wash away access routes. For three years now, we have been filling the culverts with our own money just to make sure the runway remains reachable,” he added.

During the inspection, the GACL CEO was captured on video commending the Alagumgube Group and its founder for their selfless contributions, praising the use of personal funds to prepare the site.

“What you have done here using your own resources is commendable. It shows true commitment to development,” the CEO remarked.

Due to the delegation’s tight schedule and an urgent onward journey to the Upper West Region, a group photograph could not be taken, as engagements were ongoing with one of the board directors at the time of departure.

Expressing gratitude after the visit, Agambila thanked the GACL leadership for visiting the region and assuring stakeholders that construction of the airport is expected to commence, hopefully in the second quarter of the year.

“We are grateful to the CEO and the Board for coming here in person. Their assurance that work could begin in the second quarter has restored confidence and hope among our people,” he said.

The inspection visit is being hailed as a major step toward the realisation of the Bolgatanga Airport, a project expected to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and accelerate development across the region.

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