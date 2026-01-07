Alagumbe lauded as Upper East Airport project nears construction phase

The long-awaited Upper East Regional Airport project has seen progress following a high-level site visit by the board and management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

During the tour, GACL Managing Director, Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, praised the Alagumbe Group, a local advocacy and facilitation body, for its pivotal role in sustaining momentum for the project.

She called for the group’s formal recognition, noting that its dedication has been instrumental in advancing government efforts.

“What your group is doing is instrumental, and I want us to acknowledge them, and they should continue with that,” Mrs. Opare emphasized.

She further disclosed that plans are far advanced for President John Mahama to cut the sod for construction in the first quarter of the year, signalling the imminent start of physical works.

The delegation included the Director General of the GCAA, Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, and GACL Board Chairman and MP for Builsa North, Mr. James Agalga.

The visit focused on assessing the project site and engaging directly with landowners, who were commended for releasing land free of charge.

Rev. Arthur assured residents that the project is transitioning from planning to execution, stating that “constructing the airport is a reality, and plans are far advanced from the government angle.”

Mr. Agalga reinforced the message, urging the public to remain confident that “the Upper East Regional Airport is a reality.”

Leader of the Alagumbe Group, Mr. Gabriel Agambila, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting the project, citing their successful advocacy for the establishment of a Passport Office in the region as proof of their resolve.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Donatus Atanga, and the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr. Jonathan Salifu Abdallah, also participated in the visit and expressed optimism about the project’s progress. The Minister described the future sight of aircraft operating in the region as the “greatest gift,” pledging full cooperation from his office and stakeholders.

Mr. Abdallah added that the project demonstrates the current administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and prioritising the needs of the people of the Upper East Region.