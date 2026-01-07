Kadjebi residents applaud Mahama’s one year in office 

Residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region have expressed mixed but largely positive views about President John Dramani Mahama's one year in office, citing economic stability, peace, and improved purchasing power as some of the gains recorded so far.

In separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), many residents commended the President and his administration for what they described as a relatively stable economy and calm political environment during the year under review.

Mr Ntiamoah Kwadwo, a hardware dealer in Kadjebi, described the President's first year in office as “spectacular,” noting that the stabilisation of the dollar had positively impacted his business.

“As a businessman, I am happy with the dollar stabilisation because it has helped to keep prices relatively stable,” he said, adding that this had brought some relief to traders and consumers alike.

He prayed for the continuation of the current trend to further improve business activities.

Madam Vida Aku Amanu, the Financial Secretary of the Kadjebi Market Women Association, expressed satisfaction with the state of the economy and the prevailing peace in the country.

She commended President Mahama and his team for maintaining stability and urged them to sustain the gains made so far. According to her, a peaceful environment was essential for market activities and economic growth at the local level.

A food vendor, Ms Peace Anyomi, shared similar sentiments, highlighting the improvement in purchasing power over the past year. She explained that the same amount of money that previously bought fewer items could now cater for more household needs.

“Previously, one thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢1,000.00) could only buy one bag of rice, but now the same amount can buy a bag of rice, cooking oil, and other ingredients,” she said.

Ms Anyomi said she was praying for the President to continue working diligently for the good of the country but appealed to the government to prioritise employment opportunities for the youth.

“The only major problem I want the President to address is ready government jobs for the youth who have completed school so they can get employment,” she added.

Mr Ebenezer Drah, a tailor, also praised the administration for efforts towards price stability, noting that sustained control of prices would help artisans and small-scale operators plan better and grow their businesses.

He called on the government to maintain economic discipline to ensure that the current stability translated into long-term benefits for ordinary Ghanaians.

The residents urged the President to consolidate the achievements made within the year while addressing challenges such as youth unemployment to improve livelihoods across the country.

GNA