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Plot to kill Burkina Faso leader foiled

  Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Headlines Capt Ibrahim Traor
WED, 07 JAN 2026 1
Capt Ibrahim TraorÃ©

A plot to kill Burkina Faso’s military leader, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, has been thwarted, the West African nation has announced.

The sophisticated plan had been hatched by Lt Col Paul Henri Damiba, the military officer ousted by Traoré in September 2022, the security minister said in a late-night broadcast.

“Our intelligence services intercepted this operation in the final hours. They had planned to assassinate the head of state and then strike other key institutions, including civilian personalities,” said Mahamadou Sana, further alleging that the plot had been funded from neighbouring Ivory Coast.

There has been no comment from either Col Damiba or Ivory Coast.

Since seizing power, Capt Traoré has faced at least two coup attempts and is also grappling with growing jihadist violence that has forced millions from their homes.

Despite these challenges and his authoritarian reputation, the 37-year-old military leader maintains strong popular support and has gained a following across the continent for his pan-Africanist vision and criticism of Western influence.

According to the security minister, the authorities uncovered a leaked video showing the plotters discussing their plans.

In the footage they allegedly spoke about how they intended to assassinate the president – either at close range or by planting explosives at his residence – just after 23:00 local time on Saturday 3 January.

Afterwards, they allegedly planned to target other senior military and civilian figures.

Sana alleged that Damiba had mobilised both soldiers and civilian supporters, secured foreign funding – most significantly 70m CFA francs ($125,000; £92,000) delivered from Ivory Coast – and planned to knock out the country’s drone-launch base before foreign forces could intervene.

“We are carrying out ongoing investigations and have made several arrests. These individuals will be brought to justice soon,” the minister said on national television.

Sana insisted the situation was under control and urged citizens “not to be misled, out of naivety, into dangerous schemes.”

Credit: BBC

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Comments

Private Judge | 1/7/2026 6:09:46 PM

There are still French colonies in West Africa that still want to remain puppets to their colonial masters, for their greed and selfishness. Thomas Sankara's assassination was also engineered with the collaboration of former Ivorian leader, Felix Houphouët-Boigny. Reference: "Sankara Knew That Going To The International Monetary Fund Was Slavery, And For That, He Was Hated." France is suffering; therefore, it will find any means to topple its former colonies, not willing to do any...

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