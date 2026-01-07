Inflation declines for 12 consecutive times to 5.4% in December 2025

Ghana’s year-on-year inflation rate fell to 5.4% in December 2025, marking the 12th consecutive decline last year and the lowest rate recorded since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said the figure represents an 18.4 percentage point drop from the 23.8% recorded in December 2024, signalling a sustained easing of price pressures across the economy.

Month-on-month inflation stood at 0.9%, indicating a marginal increase in prices between November and December 2025.

Food inflation declined to 4.9% in December from 6.6% in November, and sharply from 27.8% a year earlier while non-food inflation also eased to 5.8% from 6.1% in November.

Goods inflation fell to 5.8% from 7.3%, while services inflation rose slightly to 4.5% from 3.8%.

Releasing the figures in Accra on Wednesday, January 7, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the steady decline reflects growing price stability in the economy.

“Inflation has now fallen for 12 consecutive months, dropping sharply from 23.8% in December 2024 to 5.4% in December 2025. What this signals is clear: Ghana has moved from a period of intense price pressure to one of growing price stability,” he said.

He noted that the decline was driven by easing pressures in both food and non-food prices, as well as improvements in the cost of locally produced and imported items.