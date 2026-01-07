ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 07 Jan 2026 Economy & Investments

Inflation declines for 12 consecutive times to 5.4% in December 2025

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Inflation declines for 12 consecutive times to 5.4% in December 2025

Ghana’s year-on-year inflation rate fell to 5.4% in December 2025, marking the 12th consecutive decline last year and the lowest rate recorded since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said the figure represents an 18.4 percentage point drop from the 23.8% recorded in December 2024, signalling a sustained easing of price pressures across the economy.

Month-on-month inflation stood at 0.9%, indicating a marginal increase in prices between November and December 2025.

Food inflation declined to 4.9% in December from 6.6% in November, and sharply from 27.8% a year earlier while non-food inflation also eased to 5.8% from 6.1% in November.

Goods inflation fell to 5.8% from 7.3%, while services inflation rose slightly to 4.5% from 3.8%.

Releasing the figures in Accra on Wednesday, January 7, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the steady decline reflects growing price stability in the economy.

“Inflation has now fallen for 12 consecutive months, dropping sharply from 23.8% in December 2024 to 5.4% in December 2025. What this signals is clear: Ghana has moved from a period of intense price pressure to one of growing price stability,” he said.

He noted that the decline was driven by easing pressures in both food and non-food prices, as well as improvements in the cost of locally produced and imported items.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suhum NPP grassroots appeal for national leadership intervention over party divisions Suhum NPP grassroots appeal for national leadership intervention over party divi...

1 hour ago

I wish the judge imposed the maximum 25-year sentence on Wontumi — Ken Ashigbey 'I wish the judge imposed the maximum 25-year sentence on Wontumi' — Ken Ashigbe...

1 hour ago

A lengthy sentence could cost many young people their jobs — Lawyer explains intervention for Wontumi 'A lengthy sentence could cost many young people their jobs'' — Lawyer explains ...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi jailed 20years over Samreboi illegal mining case Chairman Wontumi jailed 20years over Samreboi illegal mining case

2 hours ago

Social media falsehoods demand systemic reforms, not jail terms — Sulemana Braimah Social media falsehoods demand systemic reforms, not jail terms — Sulemana Braim...

2 hours ago

Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining

2 hours ago

Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and discipline Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and d...

2 hours ago

July 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.56 on BoG interbank July 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.56 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Partys (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Tribunals are not the solution to court congestion — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line