I never said I am better than Dr. Amin Adam – Stephen Amoah

Stephen Sticka Amoah

Former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Sticka Amoah, has strongly denied claims that he was better than Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, former Minister of Finance under Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, Dr Amoah said comments circulating on social media were false, misleading and deliberately framed to create division within the New Patriotic Party.

Dr Amoah explained that he had never at any point compared himself to Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, describing him instead as a long time colleague, friend and brother with whom he has worked on public policy for nearly 30 years.

“I have never stated anywhere that I am better than Mohammed Amin Adam,” he said. “Amin Adam is my brother. He is my friend. We have been doing policies together for almost 30 years. I can never insult him. He is my boss and I still respect and love him.”

He accused some social media commentators, YouTubers and political actors of cutting his statements into pieces and pushing them into the public space with their own interpretations.

According to him, his original comments were only meant to state that he is competent and knowledgeable in finance and economics, not that he was superior to anyone else.

“All I said was that I Stephen Amoah am also competent when it comes to finance and the economy,” he said. “I never said I am the best, I never said I am number 5 in the world, and I never mentioned anybody’s name.”

Dr Amoah said his academic work in finance has been peer reviewed by scholars from Canada, Pakistan and Ghana, but stressed that this was never used to compare himself to Dr Amin Adam or any other economist.

He also touched on internal party dynamics, explaining that while he once supported Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he later left his camp based on his personal assessment of the party’s chances of winning, an opinion he said others were free to disagree with.

Dr Amoah called for unity within the party and urged members to resist attempts to create unnecessary conflict through misinformation.

“Is this what we need to unite the party,” he asked. “They cut your words, frame their own stories and then attack you. Let us be united.”

The comments come after Alfred Thompson, a panelist on the programme, alleged that Dr Amoah had claimed to be among the best financial analysts in the world and that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo overlooked him when appointing a replacement for Ken Ofori Atta as Finance Minister.

Mr Thompson argued that the appointment of Dr Mohammed Amin Adam was justified, saying he proved beyond doubt that he was the right person for the job.

Dr Amoah, however, insisted he never made any such claims and said his respect for Dr Amin Adam remains intact.