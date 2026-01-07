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NPP rolled out free SHS in first year but Mahama failed on 24-hour economy — Justin Koduah

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah
WED, 07 JAN 2026 1
General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over what he described as the failure to implement key campaign promises one year after assuming office.

He said the Mahama administration has not delivered on the much-touted 24-hour economy policy, which featured prominently in the 2024 election campaign.

Frimpong Koduah made the remarks on Accra-based JoyNews on Wednesday, January 7, following the President’s one-year anniversary address.

President Mahama, in his address, highlighted economic stabilisation efforts, institutional reforms and what he described as foundations laid for sustainable progress.

He also thanked Ghanaians for their patience and partnership over the past year.

However, the NPP chief scribe stressed that the government should be assessed strictly on its manifesto promises.

According to Frimpong Koduah, the contrast between the NDC’s first year in office and the NPP’s record in 2017 is clear.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration implemented the Free Senior High School policy within its first year, unlike the current government’s flagship promise.

“In 2016, one of our major campaign messages was Free Senior High School, and it was fully implemented in 2017,” he said, adding, “Ghanaians are now asking what the NDC has done in 2025 with its key promise of a 24-hour economy.”

He added that the NPP will, in the coming days, officially present a detailed assessment of the Mahama administration’s performance in its first year in office.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Francis | 1/7/2026 2:06:51 PM

Justin Koduah should clear off and keep quiet and stop throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaian for the President to do his good works that he is doing

Comments1
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