ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: Kwabena Agyepong will not get more than 2% – Prophet Worlasi

  Wed, 07 Jan 2026
NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyepong
WED, 07 JAN 2026
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, Head Pastor of Conquerors Chapel International in Kumasi, has predicted a poor showing for former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong in the party’s January 31 presidential primaries.

According to the prophet, Kwabena Agyepong stands no real chance in the race and will not secure more than two per cent of the total votes, despite the resources and effort invested in his campaign.

Prophet Worlasi was blunt in his assessment on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

“Honourable Kwabena Agyepong, he should have not wasted his time for this. He shouldn’t have wasted his money and time,” he said.

When pressed on how well the former party executive would perform, Prophet Worlasi was emphatic.

“He’s not even going to get more than 2%,” he stated.

The Kumasi-based cleric repeated the prediction for emphasis, adding “With all the campaign and the money and the filing fee and all of that, I’m telling you, he’s not going to get more than 2%.”

Prophet Worlasi said his confidence was based on what he described as clear spiritual insight, insisting he was not speculating or following political commentary.

“Everything I’ve said here, I know what I’m talking about,” he said.

The prophet also dismissed suggestions that his comments were influenced by political loyalty, stressing that he does not align himself with any political party.

“I’m a prophet of God. I’m not with NDC or MPP. I deal with my visions and what the Lord will tell me,” he explained.

The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer on January 31, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong among those contesting.

While Prophet Worlasi predicted a close national contest between Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, he maintained that Kwabena Agyapong would not make any significant impact.

“He is not even going to get more than 2%,” he reiterated.

The outspoken cleric said time would ultimately prove the accuracy of his prophecy.

“After the election, everything I have said here will be clear,” he added.

-metrotvonline

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi jailed 20years over Samreboi illegal mining case Chairman Wontumi jailed 20years over Samreboi illegal mining case

28 minutes ago

Social media falsehoods demand systemic reforms, not jail terms — Sulemana Braimah Social media falsehoods demand systemic reforms, not jail terms — Sulemana Braim...

46 minutes ago

Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining

57 minutes ago

Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and discipline Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and d...

57 minutes ago

July 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.56 on BoG interbank July 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.56 on BoG interbank

57 minutes ago

New Patriotic Partys (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Tribunals are not the solution to court congestion — Bawumia

57 minutes ago

Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama

14 hours ago

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - Justin Setterfield, Getty Images via AFP World Cup 2026: Spain crowned champions after extra-time thriller against Argent...

14 hours ago

Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028

14 hours ago

Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has BuiltIn Safeguards, Says Gaming Commission Deputy CEO Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has Built‑In Safeguards, Says Gaming...

Just in....
body-container-line