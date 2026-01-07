NPP flagbearer race: Kwabena Agyepong will not get more than 2% – Prophet Worlasi

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, Head Pastor of Conquerors Chapel International in Kumasi, has predicted a poor showing for former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong in the party’s January 31 presidential primaries.

According to the prophet, Kwabena Agyepong stands no real chance in the race and will not secure more than two per cent of the total votes, despite the resources and effort invested in his campaign.

Prophet Worlasi was blunt in his assessment on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

“Honourable Kwabena Agyepong, he should have not wasted his time for this. He shouldn’t have wasted his money and time,” he said.

When pressed on how well the former party executive would perform, Prophet Worlasi was emphatic.

“He’s not even going to get more than 2%,” he stated.

The Kumasi-based cleric repeated the prediction for emphasis, adding “With all the campaign and the money and the filing fee and all of that, I’m telling you, he’s not going to get more than 2%.”

Prophet Worlasi said his confidence was based on what he described as clear spiritual insight, insisting he was not speculating or following political commentary.

“Everything I’ve said here, I know what I’m talking about,” he said.

The prophet also dismissed suggestions that his comments were influenced by political loyalty, stressing that he does not align himself with any political party.

“I’m a prophet of God. I’m not with NDC or MPP. I deal with my visions and what the Lord will tell me,” he explained.

The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer on January 31, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong among those contesting.

While Prophet Worlasi predicted a close national contest between Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, he maintained that Kwabena Agyapong would not make any significant impact.

“He is not even going to get more than 2%,” he reiterated.

The outspoken cleric said time would ultimately prove the accuracy of his prophecy.

“After the election, everything I have said here will be clear,” he added.

-metrotvonline