I’m not competing with Prophet ElBernard – Prophet Worlasi

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi of Conquerors Chapel International in Kumasi has dismissed suggestions of rivalry between himself and fellow cleric Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun.

Prophet Worlasi insisted that there is no competition between them and that God alone determines whose prophetic word comes to pass.

While Prophet ElBernard has predicted that former Assin Central lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong will win the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries, Prophet Worlasi says former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge the winner.

Prophet Worlasi, speaking on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV on Tuesday, January 6, said the public disagreement surrounding their differing prophecies on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries has been misunderstood.

“I’m not competing with Prophet ElBernard, but I believe in the grace of God upon my life, and I believe what the Lord is using me to do,” he stated.

The Kumasi-based prophet explained that while both he and Prophet ElBernard claim divine revelation concerning the outcome of the NPP primaries, their disagreement should not be framed as a personal battle.

“The only person who is powerful is God. Prophet ElBernard is not powerful. I’m not powerful. God is the only powerful person,” he said.

Prophet Worlasi noted that he holds Prophet ElBernard in high regard and considers him a senior figure in the prophetic ministry.

“Prophet ElBernard is a senior prophet of God, and I give honor to him,” he added.

He rejected claims that there are ranks or spiritual hierarchies among prophets, arguing that prophecy is about availability rather than status.

” There is no rank, and there is nothing like rank and grace. God is always seeking for someone who has availed himself to be used,” he explained.

Addressing reports of online clashes between supporters of both prophets, Prophet Worlasi said the tension was largely driven by followers rather than the prophets themselves.

“I think it’s my people and it’s people who are having banter, and I always talk to my people about it because we are one people,” he said.

He revealed that after advice from senior clergy, he removed a post that had fueled the controversy, after which Prophet ElBernard personally reached out to him.

“Immediately I pulled it down, Prophet ElBernard contacted me, sent me a message. I mean, a nice message, and we just moved on,” he disclosed.

Despite the differing prophecies, Prophet Worlasi maintained confidence in his own revelation, saying time would ultimately prove whose prophecy was accurate.

“After 31st, it will be clear, and whatever I have said will come to pass,” he said.

He stressed that his firm belief in his prophecy should not be mistaken for arrogance or hostility toward fellow prophets.

” I respect him. He’s a very powerful man of God. Some of us admire and love his ministry,” Prophet Worlasi stated.

The cleric called for calm among followers, urging respect within the prophetic space, even when interpretations of divine revelation differ.

-metrotvonline