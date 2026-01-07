Demand VAT invoices — GRA urges consumers after rate reduction

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has called on both businesses and consumers to actively support the country’s revenue system following recent Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms.

Speaking to the media during a monitoring exercise at shopping malls in Accra’s Spintex area, Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong noted that consumers were already feeling the benefits of the reduced VAT rate.

“We have also had engagement with consumers and we note their satisfaction with the reduction in the rate of the VAT,” he said, highlighting that the public response reflects broader fiscal goals set by the Finance Ministry.

Sarpong added, “This in essence affirms what the Minister of Finance announced, that the reforms are putting over 6.5 billion cedis back into the pockets of Ghanaians.”

While welcoming the relief for households, he emphasized that compliance remains essential. “For us at GRA, we continue to appeal to businesses and individuals who are business owners that we would like you to go on voluntary compliance,” he said, urging traders to charge VAT correctly and issue receipts for all transactions.

He also reminded consumers of their role in sustaining the reforms, encouraging them to always request VAT invoices. “As you are enjoying the new reforms, also demand your VAT invoice anytime you purchase,” Sarpong stressed.

The Commissioner-General noted that collective responsibility is key to achieving national development objectives. “When we work responsibly as businesses and also act responsibly as consumers, together we will raise the needed revenue to develop the nation,” he said, linking the initiative to the President’s 2026 vision of growth, job creation, and economic transformation.