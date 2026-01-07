Ghanaian Midwife found dead in Ireland weeks after going missing

Grace Aseidua Benyin, a Ghanaian midwife and mother of four based in Ireland, has been confirmed dead weeks after she was reported missing, sending shockwaves through the Ghanaian community at home and abroad.

Her body was discovered in December 2025 near the Holy Year Cross in County Tipperary. Authorities later confirmed her identity through DNA testing, bringing a tragic end to an anxious search for the health professional.

Irish police, known as the Gardaí, have described the incident as a deeply personal tragedy and say investigations are still underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Grace had relocated to Ireland in pursuit of better opportunities and, at great personal sacrifice, later sponsored her husband, Frederick Amofa, and their children to join her. Family sources say the marriage later became strained, reportedly over financial pressures.

It is alleged that Grace had sought legal protection after raising concerns about her personal safety. She is also said to have taken compassionate leave from work shortly before her death due to mounting stress.

An autopsy has been conducted, but official findings from the state pathologist and coroner are yet to be released. While some preliminary information circulating suggests natural causes, authorities have cautioned against speculation and urged the public to allow due process to take its course.

As investigations continue, tributes have poured in from colleagues, friends, and members of the Ghanaian community in Ireland and beyond, who remember Grace as a devoted midwife, a hardworking professional, and a loving mother.

She is survived by her four children aged 5, 7, 9 and 15, her husband, and extended family members based in Ghana.