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COKA supports physically challenged teen with wheelchair, school supplies and food items

By Gilbert Yeboah || SeanCitygh.com
Social News COKA supports physically challenged teen with wheelchair, school supplies and food items
WED, 07 JAN 2026

Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah—widely known as COKA—has once again demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian service by donating a brand-new wheelchair, school materials, and food items to a 15-year-old physically challenged girl, Perl Ampadu Boateng, at Kotwi Kyekyewere in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

The gesture adds to a series of charitable interventions he has undertaken in recent weeks to support persons with disabilities and vulnerable families across various communities.

The donation package included a wheelchair to enhance the girl’s mobility, as well as a school bag, water bottle, bowl, and other essential learning materials to encourage her return to school. The family also received food items such as rice, sardines, and cooking oil, along with cash support to help ease their daily financial burden.

COKA was moved to act after a video highlighting the girl’s condition circulated on social media, prompting him to personally visit the family. He underscored the need for compassion toward persons living with disabilities and called on the public to support and protect vulnerable individuals within their communities.

He further pledged to continue monitoring the girl’s welfare and to provide additional assistance whenever necessary.

The family, represented by the girl’s grandmother, expressed deep gratitude for the timely intervention. Visibly emotional, she noted that the support would significantly improve the child’s mobility, confidence, and schooling as the academic year begins. She also offered prayers for continued blessings and strength for Chairman COKA as he pursues his humanitarian initiatives.

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