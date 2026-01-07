Chiana-Paga MP boosts Batiu CHPS Compound project with major donation

The Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Hon. Nikyema Billa Alamzy, has reinforced his commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Batiu with a significant contribution toward the ongoing construction of the community’s CHPS Compound.

During a visit to the community today, the MP donated 100 bags of cement and GHC 5,000 to accelerate work on the project. This support adds to an earlier contribution of 20 bags of cement and GHC 1,000, bringing his total assistance to 120 bags of cement and GHC 6,000.

Hon. Alamzy reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring the timely completion of the facility, emphasizing that accessible and quality healthcare remains a top priority for his office and the constituency.

The chiefs, elders, and residents of Batiu expressed deep appreciation for the MP’s sustained commitment to their development. They offered heartfelt prayers for God’s guidance, strength, and continued provision for him as he supports communities across the constituency.