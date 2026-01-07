ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chiana-Paga MP boosts Batiu CHPS Compound project with major donation

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Regional News Chiana-Paga MP boosts Batiu CHPS Compound project with major donation
WED, 07 JAN 2026

The Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Hon. Nikyema Billa Alamzy, has reinforced his commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Batiu with a significant contribution toward the ongoing construction of the community’s CHPS Compound.

During a visit to the community today, the MP donated 100 bags of cement and GHC 5,000 to accelerate work on the project. This support adds to an earlier contribution of 20 bags of cement and GHC 1,000, bringing his total assistance to 120 bags of cement and GHC 6,000.

Hon. Alamzy reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring the timely completion of the facility, emphasizing that accessible and quality healthcare remains a top priority for his office and the constituency.

The chiefs, elders, and residents of Batiu expressed deep appreciation for the MP’s sustained commitment to their development. They offered heartfelt prayers for God’s guidance, strength, and continued provision for him as he supports communities across the constituency.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Suhum NPP grassroots appeal for national leadership intervention over party divisions Suhum NPP grassroots appeal for national leadership intervention over party divi...

1 hour ago

I wish the judge imposed the maximum 25-year sentence on Wontumi — Ken Ashigbey 'I wish the judge imposed the maximum 25-year sentence on Wontumi' — Ken Ashigbe...

1 hour ago

A lengthy sentence could cost many young people their jobs — Lawyer explains intervention for Wontumi 'A lengthy sentence could cost many young people their jobs'' — Lawyer explains ...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi jailed 20years over Samreboi illegal mining case Chairman Wontumi jailed 20years over Samreboi illegal mining case

2 hours ago

Social media falsehoods demand systemic reforms, not jail terms — Sulemana Braimah Social media falsehoods demand systemic reforms, not jail terms — Sulemana Braim...

2 hours ago

Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining Samreboi case: Wontumi found guilty over involvement in illegal mining

2 hours ago

Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and discipline Ahiagbah declares bid for NPP National First Vice Chairman, promises unity and d...

2 hours ago

July 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.56 on BoG interbank July 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.56 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Partys (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Tribunals are not the solution to court congestion — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama Pause assent to Tribunals Bill and engage stakeholders — Bawumia tells Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line