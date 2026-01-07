Gushegu MCE renovates dilapidated nurses’ quarters to attract health workers

In many deprived communities across the Northern Region, health personnel from other parts of the country—and even those based in the Greater Tamale area—often decline postings due to poor accommodation and the deteriorating state of housing facilities provided by either community members or the government.

This persistent challenge continues to undermine healthcare delivery in the Gushegu Municipality and several other parts of the region, compelling residents to travel long distances to major towns and to Tamale for medical care.

To help address the situation, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Gushegu, Hon. Abdul-Hafiz Adam, has begun efforts to make the municipality more attractive to health workers. His latest intervention is the renovation of community-built nurses’ quarters at Kpanashe, a farming community in the municipality. The facility had been left in a dilapidated state for years.

Speaking at various public engagements, Hon. Abdul-Hafiz Adam appealed to corporate bodies and philanthropists to support the municipality with similar infrastructure to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural communities.

A community member, Alhassan Mohammed, expressed optimism that the renovation would motivate nurses currently living in the quarters to continue delivering quality service, while also encouraging newly posted health workers to accept postings to the area.