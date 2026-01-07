The nation bleeds silently when the youth are unemployed — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Former Education Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has expressed concern over the high rate of youth unemployment in Ghana.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) recently reported that unemployment among young people aged 15 to 24 stood at 34.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

About 1.34 million youths in this age group were not in employment, education, or training (NEET), with youth labour underutilisation remaining high.

Presenting the Labour Force Statistics 2025 Quarters 1 to 3 in Accra on Thursday, December 18, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the labour market continues to grow, but job creation is not keeping pace with the number of young people entering the workforce.

In a social media post on Wednesday, January 7, the MP for Bosomtwe observed that the country suffers greatly from such high youth unemployment.

He said the solution lies in equipping young people with skills and encouraging innovation to empower them to create their own opportunities.

“When the youth are unemployed, the nation bleeds silently. As someone who has worked to link education to industry, I believe our solution lies in skills, innovation, and enterprise, not handouts,” Dr. Osei Adutwum wrote.

“My commitment is simple: equip the youth, empower them, and connect them to opportunities so they can earn with dignity and build lives they are proud of,” he added.