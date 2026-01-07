Bawumia possesses Mahama's type of mellowness Ghanaians want – Karbo

Senior Advisor to the 2025 Bawumia Campaign, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo

Senior Advisor to the 2025 Bawumia Campaign, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, has lauded the personal character and leadership style of New Patriotic Party presidential aspirant Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, drawing parallels between him and President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Karbo described President Mahama as a calm, gentle, and relatable leader who connects easily with the Ghanaian public, arguing that Dr Bawumia demonstrates similar qualities of humility, composure, and accessibility.

He said these attributes place Dr Bawumia in a strong position to meet the expectations of voters who are seeking a president who listens, remains consistent, and governs with a steady hand.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Mr Karbo highlighted what he described as the consistency and clarity of Dr Bawumia’s campaign message across the country.

“I am very happy with the way the campaign, the messaging, and his consistency have gone. If you listen to Bawumia in Cape Coast and then meet him in Yendi, you will hear the same message.

“He’s very consistent. People are beginning to see a consistent presidential candidate, a person who is very knowledgeable, very humble, very calm, who is the type of president Ghanaians are looking for.

“You cannot describe Mahama [President] without talking about the fact that he is indeed a gentle president, and that is the type of mellowness Ghanaians are looking for. People are looking for a candidate who is very accessible, a person who listens. One of the things we have done in opposition as a party is we listen.”

According to Mr Karbo, the growing appreciation of these shared leadership traits reflects a broader public desire for a presidency defined by calm engagement, approachability, and thoughtful decision making rather than confrontation.