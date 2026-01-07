ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama marks one year in office with national thanksgiving service

  Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Headlines Mahama marks one year in office with national thanksgiving service
WED, 07 JAN 2026

President John Dramani Mahama will on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, commemorate his first year in office with a Non Denominational Thanksgiving Service at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House in Accra.

The service, scheduled for 8:00 a.m., will assemble religious leaders, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and invited guests for a moment of reflection on the journey of the Mahama administration over the past year.

Held on the theme “Resetting. Rebuilding. Renewing.”, the gathering is aimed at expressing gratitude for the relative stability recorded during the year under review while reaffirming the government’s resolve to pursue national renewal, unity, and inclusive governance.

The thanksgiving service forms part of activities marking the first anniversary of President Mahama’s assumption of office and highlights the administration’s focus on reflection, national cohesion, and a renewed commitment to Ghana’s development as it enters its second year.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - Justin Setterfield, Getty Images via AFP World Cup 2026: Spain crowned champions after extra-time thriller against Argent...

12 hours ago

Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028

12 hours ago

Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has BuiltIn Safeguards, Says Gaming Commission Deputy CEO Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has Built‑In Safeguards, Says Gaming...

12 hours ago

Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What Are We Fixing? Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What A...

12 hours ago

ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa

12 hours ago

Gov’t Moves to Scrap DoubleTrack: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH3bn SHS BuildOut Gov’t Moves to Scrap Double‑Track: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH₵3bn SHS B...

17 hours ago

Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando

17 hours ago

Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave

17 hours ago

Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition presents report to Lands Minister Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition ...

17 hours ago

The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations — Dr. Osae-Kwapong 'The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations' — ...

Just in....
body-container-line