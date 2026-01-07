Mahama marks one year in office with national thanksgiving service

President John Dramani Mahama will on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, commemorate his first year in office with a Non Denominational Thanksgiving Service at the Forecourt of the Jubilee House in Accra.

The service, scheduled for 8:00 a.m., will assemble religious leaders, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and invited guests for a moment of reflection on the journey of the Mahama administration over the past year.

Held on the theme “Resetting. Rebuilding. Renewing.”, the gathering is aimed at expressing gratitude for the relative stability recorded during the year under review while reaffirming the government’s resolve to pursue national renewal, unity, and inclusive governance.

The thanksgiving service forms part of activities marking the first anniversary of President Mahama’s assumption of office and highlights the administration’s focus on reflection, national cohesion, and a renewed commitment to Ghana’s development as it enters its second year.