Takoradi residents share views on Mahama’s first year in office

Residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed mixed opinions on the performance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, in its first year in office.

In interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some residents commended the government for its achievements and expressed optimism for the future, while others felt it had fallen short of expectations.

Mr Ernest Dadson, a surveyor, described the steady economic growth as evidence of the government's commitment to socio-economic development.

“In my view, the government has performed well in managing the economy. Our currency is stable, inflation is down, fuel prices have reduced, and they have abolished the E-levy and COVID-19 taxes. These are all good signs of great performance,” he said.

He urged the government to consolidate these gains and implement robust policies to build a better Ghana for all the people.

Mr Freeman Adjei, a commercial driver, praised the government's “Big Push” initiative aimed at improving road infrastructure nationwide.

“As a driver, I commend the government for constructing major roads under the Big Push programme, especially the dualisation of the Takoradi–Cape Coast highway. The NDC government has done well in that sector,” he noted.

However, Mr Albert Afriyie, a graduate, expressed disappointment over unemployment issues.

“The government promised to create more jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative, but I am yet to see the 'same job, three shifts, and three people' mantra they talked about,” he said.

Miss Theresa Amponsah, also a graduate, raised concerns about the slow pace of the “Operation Recover All Loots” (ORAL) policy, saying it undermines efforts to fight corruption.

“They promised to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), but there is no progress, and the problem is worsening under their watch. The government has not really lived up to expectations,” she added.

She, however, expressed hope that the government would remain proactive in addressing the country's developmental challenges.

GNA