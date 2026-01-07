ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Takoradi residents share views on Mahama’s first year in office

  Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Social News Takoradi residents share views on Mahama’s first year in office
WED, 07 JAN 2026

Residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed mixed opinions on the performance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, in its first year in office.

In interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some residents commended the government for its achievements and expressed optimism for the future, while others felt it had fallen short of expectations.

Mr Ernest Dadson, a surveyor, described the steady economic growth as evidence of the government's commitment to socio-economic development.

“In my view, the government has performed well in managing the economy. Our currency is stable, inflation is down, fuel prices have reduced, and they have abolished the E-levy and COVID-19 taxes. These are all good signs of great performance,” he said.

He urged the government to consolidate these gains and implement robust policies to build a better Ghana for all the people.

Mr Freeman Adjei, a commercial driver, praised the government's “Big Push” initiative aimed at improving road infrastructure nationwide.

“As a driver, I commend the government for constructing major roads under the Big Push programme, especially the dualisation of the Takoradi–Cape Coast highway. The NDC government has done well in that sector,” he noted.

However, Mr Albert Afriyie, a graduate, expressed disappointment over unemployment issues.

“The government promised to create more jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative, but I am yet to see the 'same job, three shifts, and three people' mantra they talked about,” he said.

Miss Theresa Amponsah, also a graduate, raised concerns about the slow pace of the “Operation Recover All Loots” (ORAL) policy, saying it undermines efforts to fight corruption.

“They promised to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), but there is no progress, and the problem is worsening under their watch. The government has not really lived up to expectations,” she added.

She, however, expressed hope that the government would remain proactive in addressing the country's developmental challenges.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - Justin Setterfield, Getty Images via AFP World Cup 2026: Spain crowned champions after extra-time thriller against Argent...

12 hours ago

Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028

12 hours ago

Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has BuiltIn Safeguards, Says Gaming Commission Deputy CEO Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has Built‑In Safeguards, Says Gaming...

12 hours ago

Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What Are We Fixing? Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What A...

12 hours ago

ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa

12 hours ago

Gov’t Moves to Scrap DoubleTrack: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH3bn SHS BuildOut Gov’t Moves to Scrap Double‑Track: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH₵3bn SHS B...

17 hours ago

Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando

17 hours ago

Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave

17 hours ago

Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition presents report to Lands Minister Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition ...

17 hours ago

The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations — Dr. Osae-Kwapong 'The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations' — ...

Just in....
body-container-line