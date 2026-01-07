Court remands two traders over attempted murder  

An Adabraka District Court has remanded two traders for allegedly attempting to murder a colleague by stabbing him during an attack at Spintex.

The pleas of Ese Popo, 24, and Marvellous Akpos, 23, were not taken.

They have been charged with conspiracy and attempted murder and are expected to reappear before the court on January 10, 2026.

Two other accomplices are said to be on the run, and police are pursuing them.

Police Chief Inspector Apewah Achana told the court that the complainant, Smart Precious Hycient, is a businessman and resident of Spintex, while the accused persons are Nigerians living in Ghana.

According to the prosecution, in September 2024, Hycient granted a loan of 10,000,000 Naira to Popo, who offered his Benz GLC vehicle, together with its documents, as collateral.

Popo later repaid 9,500,000 Naira, after which Hycient returned the vehicle and its documents, pending payment of the outstanding balance of 500,000 Naira.

The prosecution said Popo subsequently attacked Hycient's reputation among friends and on social media platforms for undisclosed reasons.

On September 17, 2025, Hycient reportedly met Popo and Akpos at a pharmacy at Spintex, where he confronted Popo over the alleged conduct.

The court heard that the confrontation became heated, prompting Hycient to leave the pharmacy and return home.

At about 0100 hours the following morning, Popo, Akpos and two others, who are currently at large, went to Hycient's residence and attacked him, inflicting severe cuts to his back and midsection.

The prosecution said the accused persons fled the scene after the attack.

Hycient received assistance from neighbours and friends and was taken to the Ridge Hospital before reporting the incident to the police.

On September 24, 2025, Popo and Akpos were arrested to assist investigations.

Chief Inspector Achana told the court that during investigations, the accused persons admitted the offences and were subsequently charged and arraigned.

GNA