National Chief Imam appoints Alhaji Osumanu Seidu Executive Secretary 

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, has appointed Alhaji Osumanu Seidu as substantive Executive Secretary of his office, with immediate effect.

The appointment was communicated in an official letter dated December 30, 2025, signed by the National Chief Imam.

In the letter addressed to Alhaji Seidu, Sheikh Sharubutu stated that the decision was taken to “ensure continuity and preservation of institutional memory” following the demise of the former Executive Secretary.

The National Chief Imam expressed confidence in Alhaji Seidu's competence, noting that he had worked closely with the late Executive Secretary and was, therefore, well prepared for the position.

“As you execute your mandate as the head of the Secretariat, it's expected of you to uphold the sanctity, integrity and credibility of the Office to the best of your ability,” Sheikh Sharubutu said.

The Office of the National Chief Imam and Mufti of the Republic of Ghana has formally notified Regional Chief Imams, Heads of Islamic Organisations and Sects, public institutions and other stakeholders of the appointment.

It explained that the appointment was “meant to fill the administrative gap created by the recent demise of the former Executive Secretary,” adding that Alhaji Seidu possessed the experience and exposure required to ensure continuity.

The Office also appealed to stakeholders to extend the necessary cooperation and support to Alhaji Seidu as he assumes his new responsibilities.

Alhaji Osumanu Seidu is expected to oversee the Secretariat of the National Chief Imam's Office, which plays a key role in the administration of Islamic affairs and interfaith relations in the country.

GNA