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Transfer DACE Principal or face consequences — Chonke overlord warns GTEC

  Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Education Transfer DACE Principal or face consequences — Chonkeoverlord warns GTEC
WED, 07 JAN 2026

Dasebre Attamafowiese Kwame Bonja III, the overlord of Chonke traditional area has issued a stern warning to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over the transfer of Dr Benedicta Awusi Atiku, Principal of Dambai College of Education (DACE).

The traditional ruler has given GTEC an ultimatum to transfer the Principal from DACE or face consequences.

Dasebre Bonja III told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the principal allegedly stated she would not allow any native of the area to become Vice Principal of the College.

The overlord finds this unacceptable and demands the principal’s transfer if she is unwilling to work with qualified locals.

The overlord warning stems from the principal’s alleged stance on the Vice Principal position if GTEC does not comply; the traditional leaders in the area will take matters into their own hands.

Following a demonstration by the local youth against the Principal over allegations of favoritism and cronyism, GNA visited the College to ascertain the situation and observed that the red bands used by protesters to tie the College entrance and other offices were still in place, indicating the school has not reopened since the demonstration.

The situation remains tense, with the community, stakeholders and traditional authorities awaiting action from GTEC.

GNA

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