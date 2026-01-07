Data from the Ghana AIDS Control Commission shows that more than 1,000 new Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV infections were recorded in the Western Region in 2024, the Western Regional HIV Coordinator, Dr Mrs Felicia Amihere, has disclosed.

According to her, 80 percent of the infections were acquired through sexual contact, 15 percent resulted from mother to child transmission, while five percent were linked to the use of sharp objects such as needles.

Speaking to the media in Huni Valley, Dr Mrs Amihere urged the public to take protection against sexually transmitted diseases, noting that the majority of infections recorded were sexually related.

She advised the public to adopt the ABC approach to prevention, which involves abstinence, being faithful to one uninfected partner, and the correct and consistent use of condoms. She added that if everyone abstained from sex for just one year, HIV infections could be reduced by as much as 80 percent.

“Now sex comes in so many forms. People can download apps on their mobile phones and order sex just like they order a ride. Others abuse emergency contraceptives, so they do not use condoms, and all these will not allow HIV infections to reduce across the country,” she explained.

Dr Mrs Amihere noted that HIV was first detected in Ghana in 1986 and that cases should have significantly reduced by now, but instead continue to rise.

She pointed out that areas where money circulates freely often record higher sexual activity and, consequently, higher HIV cases. She mentioned Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley Municipalities as areas with high infection rates, attributing the situation largely to mining activities.

She added that districts and municipalities such as Wassa Amenfi Central, East and West, which previously recorded low HIV prevalence, are now witnessing rising cases due to increased mining operations.

Dr Mrs Amihere stressed that HIV is real and not spiritual, explaining that although people can live healthy lives with the virus through proper treatment, there is still no cure.

“HIV is real. It is not spiritual. People get it, but with the appropriate treatment, they can manage it and stay healthy. If you test positive, stick to the treatment and ignore those selling drugs and claiming they cure AIDS,” she said.

She cautioned that there is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS and warned that patients who abandon their prescribed treatment for unapproved medications often progress to AIDS, sometimes with fatal consequences.

“Those who switch from their treatment to such medications end up worsening their condition. By the time they return for proper care, it is often too late, and some even lose their lives,” she warned.