Cote d'Ivoire outclass Burkina Faso to set up last eight clash with Egypt

Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire beat Burkina Faso 3-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the quarter-finals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Attempting to become the first outfit to win back-to-back titles since Egypt's run of three Cup of Nations crowns between 2006 and 2010, the Ivorians took the lead in the 20th minute.

Manchester United striker Amad Diallo hit his third goalof the tournament when he prodded the ball over the Burkinabe goalkeeper Hervé Koffi.

Five minutes later, Diallo turned from predator to provider. The 23-year-old laid on a slick pass for Yan Diomandé to steer the ball past Koffi and put his side in control.

Cote d'Ivoire coach Faé tells players to be relentless against Burkina Faso

In the prelude to the clash at the Stade de Marrakech, Cote d'Ivoire boss Emerse Faé urged his players not to underestimate Burkina Faso and be totally focused during the tie.

After following his advice to the letter during the opening period, their intensity dropped allowing Burkina Faso more possession.

Belief growing, Dango Outtara brought a sharp save from the Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana on the hour mark.

Fifteen minutes later, Koffi kept his team in the match when he stuck out a boot to deflect Diallo's goal-bound chip away from the net.

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But as Burkina Faso plotted a late revival, defender Bazoumana Touré broke up an attack just outside his penalty area and set off down the left wing.

With opponents in his wake, he advanced on Koffi's goal and instead of squaring to an array of teammates, he slotted the ball coolly past the right hand of the exposed goalkeeper.

"Obviously, it was a match we had to win in order to move on in the competition," said Diallo who was deemed man-of-the-match for the second time in the competition.

"We stayed compact and we showed our quality and respected our opponent," he told broadcaster beIN Sports. "We did not underestimate Burkina Faso."

Cote d'Ivoire will take on Egypt on 10 January in Agadir for a place in the semi-final on 14 January in Tangier.

"Next up it will be Egypt," added Diallo. "That will be a difficult match."