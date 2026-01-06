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Mahama opens UG New Year School, calls for unity in national development

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Headlines Mahama opens UG New Year School, calls for unity in national development
TUE, 06 JAN 2026

The University of Ghana has officially opened its 77th Annual New Year School and Conference, bringing together key national actors to deliberate on strategies for Ghana’s development.

The opening ceremony, held at the Great Hall, was graced by President John Dramani Mahama, who was received by the Chair of the University Council, Madam Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

In his opening address, President Mahama emphasized the conference theme, “Building the Ghana We Want, Together,” calling for inclusive growth and sustainable development anchored on national unity.

He noted that addressing Ghana’s socio-economic challenges requires collective responsibility and coordinated long-term planning across all sectors of society.

The New Year School and Conference serves as a critical platform for bridging research, policy, and practice. Organizers expect deliberations from the forum to inform policy decisions and deepen collaboration among stakeholders committed to shaping Ghana’s future.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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