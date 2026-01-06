Constitution Review Committee Recommendations Are Best Deliberated Upon by Parliament and the Various Assemblies

Dr. Daniel Kwame Ampofo Adjei’s article titled “Why Ghana's Constitution Review Committee's Work Should Be Extended to Strategic Communication” (Modernghana.com 12/27/25), makes for quite insightful and instructive reading. But the writer’s purview on the means or the mode via which to effectively communicate the general findings and recommendations of the Henry Kwasi Prempeh-chaired and the Mahama-established Constitution Review Committee (CRC) could be more coherent and clearly defined.

It is also quite accurate for the aforementioned author, a communications specialist, by self-introduction and description, to assert that the process and the means by which the findings and the recommendations of the blue-ribbon Constitution Review Committee are to be implemented is at/by the sole and the exclusive discretion of President John Dramani Mahama, or any other duly elected Fourth-Republican Chief-Executive-of-State, for that matter.

I have not yet studied that aspect of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution pertaining to the discretionary powers of the President or the Presidency, vis-a-vis the implementation of the findings and the recommendations of any Constitution Review Committee, although it clearly and unarguably appears to me that any such revisions and/or amendments that are put forth by any such Ad-Hoc Committee may be best submitted by the President to Parliament, which is the exclusively mandated supervisory body institutional establishment that deals with all matters pertinent to the subject of Constitutional Revisions and Reforms.

Which is also why I am of the firm belief that Dr. Ampofo Adjei’s argument would have been even more compelling, if the author had also issued a call for Parliament or the Legislature to mandate the Members of the Constitution Review Committee to lead the delicate and the complex, critical and the indispensable process of explaining the findings and the recommendations of the Prempeh Committee to the general public and by logical extension, the entire nation at large. Such a mandate would be more meaningful and practically productive if it is led by Parliament and then filtered down the rungs of our Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, not necessarily in the vertically descending order in which it is roughly presented here, but perhaps simultaneously.

Which is also precisely why I strongly disagree with Dr. Ampofo Adjei on the need for President Mahama to extend the statutory mandate or the terms of reference of the Prempeh Committee to include the rather practically unwieldy job of communicating the quiddities or the minute and fine details of the findings and the recommendations of the Prempeh Committee to the entire nation at large. The latter job and task must be professionally expansive and collaborative and one that is incumbent upon all constitutional law experts and specialists of note in the country, whose expertise could then be both officially and unofficially solicited by the leaders of the various legislative assemblies all over the country.

Ultimately, the mandate for the implementation of the findings and recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee, or the lack thereof, must rest squarely with Parliament and not the Presidency. It is also quite certain that a remarkable number of the CRC recommendations may be scheduled for a referendum or referenda, depending on the form or the nature of such findings and recommendations, of course. This is where the entire question of the deployment of mass communication and social media vis-a-vis the relevant items and protocols earmarked for possible implementation come to the fore or handily.

But even here, the institutional structures and establishments already exist under the 1992 Constitution to smoothly facilitate such a process or processes. The title of the Henry Kwasi Prempeh-chaired Constitution Review Committee Report, of “Transforming Ghana From Electoral Democracy to Development Democracy,” is also quite fascinating, if also because it is inescapably deceptive, when one reckons the veritable charade and the procedural sham that was the widespread incidents of ballot-snatching and wanton destruction, globally witnessed and expressly instigated by the topmost leadership of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), shamelessly led by, you guessed right, Dear Reader, the now-President John Dramani Mahama and Chairman Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the de-facto Imperial and the Dynastic National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, and Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the so-called National Information Officer, formerly known as the National Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

I guess the main thrust of my argument here is that it is scandalously and tragically ironic for a country and a government that has yet to effectively learn to master a credible means of conducting and observing democratic elections to be talking about the “transformation” or the practical advancement of a patently shambolic “Banana Republic” electoral system into a political culture that is also accommodating of a credible process of national development.

Which is also why unlike Dr. Ampofo Adjei, for me the real problem that Ghanaians are confronted with here, in the wake of the December 22 presentation of the Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh-chaired, Mahama-established Constitution Review Committee Report, is eerily and concerningly one that verges on the proverbial riddle of finding oneself desperately wedged in-between a metaphorical rock and a hard place.

But, of course, if self-proclaimed professionally objective and ideologically dispassionate communications and management experts like Dr. Daniel Kwame Ampofo Adjei finds this kind of gut-wrenching travesty to be perfectly kosher and hunky dory on Ground Zero, then who are those of us in the Trumpian Diaspora of Neo-Nazi “Lebensraum” (Living Room) territorial expansionism to bitterly complain? Then again, isn’t it all a matter of how any particular individual expert or critic defines the national-development concepts of “Transformation” and “Regression”?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]