Subin MP holds free health screening for constituents

In a bold and technically coordinated medical intervention rarely witnessed at the constituency level, the Member of Parliament for Subin, Hon. Lawyer Kofi Obiri Yeboah, on Wednesday mobilized a high-powered team of 50 medical doctors from the United States of America to undertake a comprehensive free health screening exercise for residents of his jurisdiction.

The large-scale outreach, executed in strategic collaboration with health professionals from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), delivered critical preventive and diagnostic healthcare services to over 2,000 beneficiaries drawn from the Subin Constituency, other parts of the Ashanti Region, as well as the Bono East and Central Regions.

The exercise which was held at the Kumasi Prempeh Assembly hall featured a multi-disciplinary screening framework covering breast, cervical and prostate cancers, ophthalmology, dental care, blood sugar analysis, hepatitis B testing, and blood grouping, among other essential medical assessments.

In a move that further elevated the intervention, beneficiaries diagnosed with health conditions were immediately supplied with free medications to commence treatment.

Health experts and observers have described the initiative as one of the most technically sophisticated and extensive free health screening exercises ever organized by a sitting Member of Parliament in the area, surpassing previous medical outreaches undertaken by Hon. Lawyer Kofi Obiri Yeboah before and during his tenure in Parliament.

Addressing the media at the event, the Subin MP emphasized that the initiative aligns with his results-driven approach to governance, which prioritizes human capital and preventive healthcare as critical components of development.

He stated that earlier health screenings exposed worrying trends in the health status of residents, compelling him to escalate the intervention to an international standard by engaging nearly 50 specialist doctors from the United States.

He further explained that the decision to absorb the full cost of both screening and medication was informed by his observation from the constituency, noting that many residents, particularly traders, lack the financial capacity to access quality healthcare services.

Hon. Lawyer Kofi Obiri Yeboah commended the management and medical staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for their technical support and professionalism, describing the partnership as instrumental to the success of the exercise.

He concluded by describing the health intervention as a tangible dividend of democracy and a direct expression of gratitude to the people of Subin for the electoral mandate that entrusted him with representation in Parliament.